Wisconsin AM News Summary

Kaul not running for governor, seeking third term as AG (MADISON)

Wisconsin’s attorney general won’t be running for governor. Democrat Josh Kaul’s Tuesday announcement that he’ll seek a third term as AG ends weeks of speculation that he might get into the race to succeed Democratic Governor Tony Evers, who’s not running again. In a statement, Kaul said this “a critical time” for the nation with some basic rights “under threat.” He said it’s critical that Wisconsin “continue to have an AG who will stand up for our freedoms and the rule of law.” Kaul and other Democratic attorneys general have had several successful legal challenges to the Trump administration. There are currently six other Democrats running for governor.

Baldwin says Senate Democrats won’t back down on demands as shutdown continues (WASHINGTON)

As the federal government shutdown continues, Wisconsin US Senator Tammy Baldwin says Democrats are not backing down in their demands. Baldwin says hundreds of thousands of Americans will be unable to keep their healthcare if tax credits are allowed to expire. Baldwin calls that a crisis and says she won’t let it happen by voting for the House Continuing Resolution to fund the government and end the shutdown. Baldwin joined Kara Pitt-D’Andrea Tuesday on a virtual press conference. The Milwaukee childcare provider said her healthcare could become unaffordable and pushed back on Republican narratives about persons in the country illegally accessing government healthcare, calling the claims untrue, detrimental and manipulative. Baldwin says she’ll remain in Washington to seek a bipartisan solution but that here Republican colleagues “are nowhere to be found.”

Johnson says shutdown is “completely” on Democrats, will donate his salary to charity (WASHIINGTON)

Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator plans to donate his salary during the shutdown to The Joseph Project, a faith-based charity he helped found. Senator Ron Johnson announced that during a telephone town hall on Monday, calling the charitable donation “compliments of Chuck Schumer,” a reference to the Democrat’s Senate Minority Leader. Johnson also predicted that Senate Democrats “will come to their senses” and vote for the “clean” House Continuing Resolution that extends government funding until November 21. Johnson said the shutdown, now entering a second week, is “completely in Democrats hands,” and that “they should bear the consequences of it,” including the layoffs of federal employees.

Officers cleared in fatal shooting in northeast Wisconsin (PESHTIGO)

Two police officers in northeast Wisconsin are cleared in the fatal shooting of a man connected to a Dane County homicide investigation. The shooting happened August 29th in the Town of Peshtigo, and last week the Marinette County District Attorney issued her decision that the shooting death of 23-year-old Andrew Collamore by the Marinette police officers was justified under the circumstances. Collamore was wanted in connection to the August shooting death of 70-year-old Thomas Muckler, whose body was found in a cabin in the Dane County Town of Mazomanie. The DA made the decision based on witness statements, body cam footage, physical evidence and the medical examiner’s report.

Man falls to death rock climbing at Devil’s Lake State Park (BARABOO)

A man fell to his death while rock climbing at Devil’s Lake State Park over the weekend. Baraboo Area Fire and EMS Assistant Chief Mark Willer says the 84-year-old man who was part of a rock climbing group had fallen about 25 feet on Sunday. The victim was still breathing when paramedics first arrived but died from his injuries before a rope rescue system could be used. A rescue team was able to use the rope system to recover the man’s body. Miller says the department typically handles about five rescues a year that require the rope system.

State Assembly passes numerous housing related bills (MADISON)

The State Assembly passes a number of Republican-authored bills aimed at increasing access to affordable housing in Wisconsin. Saukville Representative Robert Brooks says some of the bills are focused on making starter homes more available for first time home buyers. Brooks says the bills will incentivize municipalities and counties to construct more of these types of homes. The bills approved Tuesday will also need to pass the Republican-controlled Senate before being sent to Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ desk.

DNR tracking spread of invasive grass through southern Wisconsin (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources says an invasive grass is spreading through Wisconsin. Ecologists announced Tuesday that Japanese stiltgrass was found in Dane, Grant, and Walworth Counties. The invasive plant was originally spotted in the Coulee Experimental Forest near La Crosse in 2020. The grass has a wide root system that can upset local native species and crowd out the floor of forests. Stiltgrass has been spreading throughout the eastern and southern US over the past century.

UW-Health in talks to take over southern Wisconsin clinics, hospital (BEAVER DAM)

UW Health is in discussion to start operating several Marshfield Clinic locations in Dodge County. UW Health announced Monday it’s in talks with Marshfield Clinic to transfer control of clinics and hospitals in Beaver Dam, Columbus, Waupun and Horicon. That would include the emergency facilities and hospital at Beaver Dam. A UW-Health spokesperson told the Wisconsin State Journal that the move would strengthen local health care for patients.