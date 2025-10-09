Wisconsin AM News Summary

Bill would require insurance carriers cover IVF in Wisconsin (MADISON)

Democrats propose legislation that would require health insurance plans to cover infertility treatments in Wisconsin. State Senator and candidate for governor Kelda Roys of Madison said Tuesday that IVF is the only way for some people to build a family, but is at risk “because of the very extreme elements that are in charge of the Republican Party that are pushing bans and trying to regulate not just IVF but also forms of contraception as abortion.” Assembly Minority Leader Robin Vos says Republicans weren’t aware the proposal was coming “but of course I support IVF, whether they’re doing it for political reasons, like they do almost everything else.” The bill’s provisions include coverage of diagnosis and treatment for infertility and fertility preservation services like egg retrievals and embryo transfers.

Schabusiness convicted of attack on Taycheedah staff member (FOND DU LAC)

A convicted murderer is convicted for an attack on a corrections staffer. Taylor Schabusiness is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution. The 27-year-old was convicted of the 2022 murder and dismemberment of 24-year-old Shad Thyrion in Green Bay. She pleaded guilty in Fond du Lac County Court on Wednesday to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct for July 2024 attack on a Taycheedah staff member. Court records show sentencing scheduled for December 1.

Hearing on mayor’s ethics complaint set for Friday (WAUSAU)

A long-awaited hearing on an ethics complaint against Wausau Mayor Doug Diny is set to begin.

The official agenda states the hearing begins Friday at 10 AM with ten witnesses scheduled to appear. The list includes Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde and Attorney Anne Jacobson- two people who have refused to testify for the board due to the ongoing Justice Department investigation into the matter. Others due to appear include the mayor himself, Police Chief Matthew Barnes, and Council President Lisa Rasmussen. The complaint centers on Diny’s handling of a locked, unsecured municipal drop box ahead of the 20-24 Presidential Election.

Rep. Pocan says Dems will hold the lines on ACA subsidies (MADISON)

A Wisconsin congressman says Democrats will continue to oppose a short term funding bill for the federal government unless Republicans agree to extend health care subsidies. During a Wednesday press conference at the Capitol in Madison, 2nd District Democrat Mark Pocan said Republicans are on a mission to kick people off the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid to pay for Trump Administration tax cuts. He says that will raise the costs for already struggling rural hospitals. Pocan blames White House budget director Russ Vought and presidential adviser Stephen Miller for refusing to extend the subsidies. Wednesday was the 8th day of the federal government shutdown.

Microsoft drops plans for new data center in Racine County (CALEDONIA)

Microsoft won’t build a proposed AI data center in Racine County after pushback from the community. The company announced Wednesday it would drop plans for a data center in Caledonia. That would have been the tech company’s third data center in Racine County. It’s unclear what that will mean for the proposed site near the Oak Creek Power plant, because the Village Board is set to vote on rezoning the property to make way for construction. Microsoft is already planning a second data farm at its site near Pleasant Prairie.

Car ferry crossing Mississippi River won’t be ready when Black Hawk Bridge closes (CRAWFORD COUNTY)

A free car ferry won’t be ready when a bridge crossing the Mississippi River south of La Crosse closes. The ferry will allow commuters to cross the river between Wisconsin and Iowa at Lansing, but not until roughly two weeks after the Black Hawk Bridge closes on October 20th. The only option for commuters will be a more than hour drive to bridges in either Prairie du Chien or La Crosse. Ferry landings are still under construction on either side of the river, and the ferry will also shut down in mid-December during the bridge’s demolition phase. Once operational, the ferry will run 16 hours a day, 7 days a week, and cross the river every 15 minutes.

DPI secures funding for deafblind learners after federal funding was terminated (UNDATED)

The Department of Public Instruction secures funding for deafblind learners in Wisconsin. According to DPI the funding will allow critical services for deafblind children and young adults to continue after federal funding for the Wisconsin Deafblind Technical Assistance Project was terminated in September. The program was in the middle of a five-year grant cycle totaling more than $550,000. DPI appealed the decision to withdraw federal funding from the program, but that was denied at the end of September. The new funding comes from a subgrant from the National Center on Deafblindness.