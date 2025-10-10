Wisconsin AM News Summary

Police chief: Fatal officer involved shooting follows minor traffic crash (MILWAUKEE)

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says a fatal officer involved shooting followed a minor traffic crash Thursday morning involving an off-duty officer on his way to work. During a midday press conference, Norman said both drivers pulled over and exited their vehicles. The chief said as they were assessing the accident, the driver of the other vehicle approached the off-duty officer, pulled a firearm and proceeded to strike the off-duty officer in the face with it. The off-duty officer drew his department issued firearm, the two individuals exchanged gunfire and the subject was struck. That 26-year-old man died at the scene and the officer was injured in the face. No one else was hit by gunfire. Norman said the 40-year-old officer has more than 20 years of service, and will be placed on administrative leave. The chief questioned how a minor collision could escalate into violence, calling it “unacceptable.” Norman asked the public to remain patient during the investigation which will include review of video footage. He noted that a lot of speculation is being shared on social media.

AUDIO: Chief Jeffrey Norman press conference

Madison Police investigation shooting during home invasion (MADISON)

Madison police are looking for the suspects in a shooting and home invasion. Police say the shooting happened around 5:30 pm Wednesday at the Luann Place Apartments on the city’s south side. Three masked people allegedly entered an apartment and attacked two people inside. One victim was shot, and the attackers fled. The victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information should contact Madison PD at 608 255 2345.

Police chief defends decision to cite business for throwing candy at parade (RHINELANDER)

A Northwoods police chief is defending his department’s decision to cite a local business for throwing candy from their float at a 4th of July parade. Rhinelander Police Chief Lloyd Gauthier made his remarks this week after the business complained about the citation on social media. Gauthier says everyone who took part in the parade signed an agreement to not throw candy in order to keep kids safe. The city noted several close calls at recent parades where children darted into the street to retrieve candy, so groups participating agreed to hand out the candy directly to kids. Gauthier says the business that was cited was warned by multiple officers at the parade to stop throwing candy, and they continued to do so.

Man convicted of spiking coworker’s drinks with glue gets probation (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee man convicted of poisoning a woman’s drink with super glue receives probation. A judge sentenced 35-year-old Joseph Ross to 18 months in prison on Thursday, but stayed the sentence and gave him three years probation. Ross pleaded guilty earlier this year to repeatedly spiking a coworker’s drinks with glue. The victim reached out to police who set up cameras at her workplace, and caught Ross in the act. He was later arrested, and a bottle of super glue was found inside a pair of plastic gloves. If Ross violates his probation, he can be sent to jail for the full time, plus another two years extended supervision.

DATCP suspends numerous poultry events due to bird flu concerns (UNDATED)

Poultry shows and exhibitions across Wisconsin are suspended due to bird flu concerns. The Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection has suspended events in Jefferson, Waukesha, Walworth and Rock Counties through the end of the year. Those include poultry shows, exhibitions, swap meets and the movement of poultry to other events. DATCP encourages poultry owners and people working with poultry to continue practicing strict biosecurity to protect their flocks. More info on the bird flu in Wisconsin can be found on DATCP’s website.

Deadline approaching for those impacted by August floods to apply for FEMA assistance (UNDATED)

The clock is running for Wisconsinites recovering from historic August flooding to apply for assistance. People impacted by the flooding in southeast Wisconsin have until November 12th to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds. Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle says federal assistance can be a critical lifeline for people and families to get the help they need. According to WEM, more than $83 million is already in the hands of 15,000 flood survivors. More information on how to apply can be found on the Wisconsin Emergency Management website.

Democratic lawmakers introduce higher education affordability bills (MADISON)

At the Capitol, Democratic lawmakers introduce legislation they say will improve college access and affordability. Appleton state Senator Kristin Dassler-Alfheim says one bill would cover the remaining cost of tuition once federal aid and scholarships have been applied for students coming from households that make $71,000 or less. Another would invest $40 million in the Universities of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Technical College Systems to increase student retention through different programs. Neither bill is likely to advance in the Republican controlled Legislature.