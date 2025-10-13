Wisconsin AM News Summary

Attorney says family acknowledges fatal shooting by off-duty police officer justified (MILWAUKEE)

The family of a 26-year-old man shot and killed by a Milwaukee police officer acknowledges the shooting was justified. At a Friday press conference, attorney B’Ivory Lamarr said they viewed dashcam video of last week’s fatal encounter between Elijah Wilks and the off-duty officer. The footage shows Wilks striking the officer with a handgun and pointing it at him, following a minor traffic crash between the two. After viewing that, Lamarr said the off-duty officer did respond e in accordance with his training in shooting Wilks. While family believes the shooting was justified, they also said the behavior was uncharacteristic of Wilks. Lamarr said the family appreciated the Milwaukee Police Department sharing the video evidence before the required 48-hour window. The 40-year-old officer will remain on administrative leave until an investigation is concluded.

Minority Leader says state Senate needs to be on floor (MILWAUKEE)

The Wisconsin state Assembly was on the floor last week and, with broad bipartisan support, passed a package of bills meant to address Wisconsin’s affordable housing shortage. Also last week, state Senate Minority Leader Middleton Democrat Diane Hesselbein asked when that chamber will act. During a press conference at which Democrats introduced a pair of bills related to expanding higher education access in the state, Hesselbein noted the Senate has not been on the floor since July, she urged her Republican colleagues “to get to work.” The office of Senate Majority Leader, Oostberg Republican Devin LeMahieu (LEMA-hue), did not respond to an email request for comment.

Bill addresses provider concerns over virtual credit card payments (MADISON)

A bill being considered at the Capitol would bar health insurance companies from requiring providers to accept virtual credit card payments. Chiropractor and state Representative Clint Moses of Menomonee is the bill’s author. At a recent public hearing he said this payment method has a pitfall for providers – sticking them with a the fee that they end up having to absorb and basically pass on to their other patients. Patrick Tepe (TEEP), a dentist and legislative advocacy chair of the Wisconsin Dental Association, compared virtual credit card payment requirements to deductions on your paycheck that you didn’t authorize. He said the payment method is not only not transparent, but is not fair business practice. The bill wouldn’t prohibit health care providers from accepting virtual credit card payments, but insurance companies would have to make any extra associated costs clear in contracts with providers.

Second Monday in October carries heavy history (UNDATED)

No matter what we call it, there’s a lot of history surrounding this date. In 1892, President Benjamin Harrison proclaimed Columbus Day in recognition of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, following the lynchings of 11 Italian immigrants in New Orleans. Columbus was widely celebrated by Italian Americans and the second Monday in October has been an official federal holiday since 1971. Many cities and states recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, celebrating Native American culture and noting the role European contact had in exploitation and genocide of native peoples. In 2019, Governor Tony Evers declared Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin, home to 11 federally recognized tribes. Last week, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation celebrating Columbus as “the original American hero.”

Arrest made in Sawyer County arson fires (HAYWARD)

An arrest has been made in connection with a series of arson fires in one northern Wisconsin county. At least six fires were reported over a ten-day period last November in the Radisson, Exeland, and Birchwood areas of Sawyer County. Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek announced Friday that a 30-year-old Birchwood man was arrested in connection with multiple business and residential fires. The arrest follows a nearly year-long joint investigation between the sheriff’s department and state Division of Criminal investigation.

Fake landlord rents out apartment that isn’t theirs, says Consumer Protection (UNDATED)

A strange fraud case for Wisconsin Consumer Protection. Administrator Michelle Reinen says a recent victim rented a property from someone who wasn’t the owner and didn’t realize it until a leak flooded the building. The tenant began researching the property and found other contact information for their landlord and discovered it was listed really as a short-term vacation rental on Airbnb. Neither the victim nor the property owner were able to recoup the damages from the flood or the fraud. Reinen reminds you to research any property you’re considering renting, including seeing if it’s a real place and if the person offering a lease is the owner.

Purina celebrates expansion at southern Wisconsin factory (JEFFERSON)

A big expansion for a major southern Wisconsin employer. Purina celebrated the opening of a third production line at their Jefferson facility on Saturday. The 350-million dollar expansion has added 120 new employees and increased production at the pet food factory by 45 percent, according to company leadership. The factory has been in Jefferson for 115 years, and Purina officials say they are committed to remaining in Wisconsin and continuing work here.

Fewer arrests at Badgers loss to Iowa (MADISON)

UW-Madison police say it was a slightly more sedate crowd at Camp Randall this weekend. Police arrested 16 people and ejected 28 on Saturday as the crowd watched the Iowa men’s football dismantle the Badgers 37 to nothing. Fourteen people were cited for underage drinking, two for throwing objects in the stadium, and others were cited for theft, smoking or resisting arrest. Three people had blood alcohol levels over point 2 0.

Legislation would fine people for falsely claim a pet as a service animal (MADISON)

People who falsely claim a pet as a service animal would face fines under a Republican-authored bill moving through the Legislature. Manitowoc State Representative Paul Tittl authors the legislation and says it’s very easy for someone to fraudulently claim a pet as a service animal. Under the bill, violators could be fined up to $200 for their first violation and up to $500 for future violations. The bill passed in the Assembly last week and now heads to the Senate.

Central Wisconsin deer farm tests positive for CWD (PORTAGE COUNTY)

A deer farm in Portage County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The positive result came from a three-year-old buck. The property has been quarantined and will remain that way until Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection and the U.S. Department of Agriculture vets and staff conduct an investigation. CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein that affects the animal’s nervous system. More info on CWD in Wisconsin can be found on DATCP’s website.

Lawmakers from both parties introduce legislation targeting ticket scalpers (MADISON)

Legislation from both parties is targeting ticket scalpers in Wisconsin. The Democratic bill, named the SWIFTIE Act, would ban the use of artificial intelligence bots to artificially hoard tickets before fans would be able to buy them. Under the Republican bill, individuals could still purchase and resell tickets, but there would be a $1,000 fine for ticket companies that violate the rules. Ticket retailers or event operators would also have to forfeit profits earned from any tickets sold. In March, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that orders the Federal Trade Commission to enforce fair ticketing practices.