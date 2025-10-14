Wisconsin AM News Summary

Police release video of fatal officer involved shooting (MILWAUKEE)

The Milwaukee Police Department released the video on Monday. Captured by an off-duty police officer’s dash cam, it shows last week’s fatal encounter between the 40-year-old officer and 26-year-old Elijah Wilks. It’s the same footage which Wilks’ family viewed on Friday, after which an attorney representing the family said they believed Wilks fatal shooting was justified. Wilks struck the officer with a handgun and pointed it at him, following a minor traffic crash between the two. He was killed in the exchange of gunfire that followed. The department press release cautions that viewer discretion is advised.

Fall activities return to state parks (UNDATED)

Fall activities have returned to state parks across Wisconsin. Candlelight hikes, fall festivals and numerous other seasonal events will be held through the rest of October and November at Wisconsin State Park System properties. Candlelight hikes are held on trails illuminated by candles, torches or other similar light sources. Hikes may be self-guided or large-group walks led by DNR staff or volunteers. Some additional events include activities such as wagon rides, campfires and other family-friendly entertainment. Hot chocolate, cider and other refreshments will be available for sale or by donation. A full calendar of events can be found on the DNR’s website.

Bill circulating at the Capitol would increase compensation for those wrongfully incarcerated (MADISON)

A bill circulating at the State Capitol would lift the cap on compensation for those who are wrongfully incarcerated. The annual compensation would increase from $5,000 to $50,000 and place that overall cap at $1 million. The current cap is $25,000. The measure does have bipartisan support and according the bill’s sponsors, the state hasn’t increased the cap since 1980. The bill would also create a release plan for those exonerated by giving them access to healthcare, sealing their records and providing an immediate amount of compensation upon release. In 1913, Wisconsin became the first state in the country to compensate people wrongfully convicted of a crime.

Utility customers have until end of month to apply for assistance (UNDATED)

Electric and natural gas customers who need assistance need to do so before the end of the month. If you have outstanding electric and gas utility bills, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is encouraging you to make payment arrangements with your provider, or apply for financial assistance, before the annual winter heating disconnection moratorium begins November 1st. Under state law, utilities can’t disconnect essential services to residents during the moratorium. If you are currently disconnected, you’ll need to make arrangements to restore service because utilities aren’t required to reconnect service until payment arrangements are made.

WI Senate President Felzkowski won’t run for governor (RHINELANDER)

The President of the Wisconsin Senate will be running for her seat again. 12th District Republican Mary Felzkowski says she is not going to run for Governor or seek any “higher office”, adding she came to the decision after months of discussions with her husband and prayerful consideration. The Tomahawk native has represented the Northwoods in Madison for more than ten years, and had been seen as a possible Republican candidate for governor, a field that already includes Congressman Tom Tiffany and Washington County Executive Josh Shoemann. The partisan Primary is next August.

Air National Guard to run night flights this week (MADISON)

Expect noisy skies across Dane County this week as the Air National Guard does training. The 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field will be running exercises after sunset Tuesday through Thursday. The Guard usually runs exercises during the day, but must conduct night practice on occasion to keep pilots trained. Pilots will try to follow paths in and out of the air field that will minimize the noise from the F-35 jets on base.