Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin Senate passes bills in first floor session since July (MADISON)

The Wisconsin state Senate was on the floor Tuesday. Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein said Republicans have failed to address the needs of families, with the chamber meeting for the first time in three months, and infrequently. The Middleton Democrat said meeting seven times thus far in the current legislative sessions “is not enough.” Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Democrats are “losing on the issues” and “critique process and complain about things.” The Oostburg Republican said the Senate will meet in November, January, February and March and “get a lot of more good bills done.” Some of the legislation approved in the Senate and now headed to Governor Tony Evers for his consideration includes bills to allow candidates to remove their names from the ballot, require Wisconsin public schools adopt policies banning use of cellphones during instructional time, and increase penalties for reckless driving in Milwaukee.

Senate approves bill restricting student cell phone use in schools (MADISON)

A bill restricting student use of cellphones in Wisconsin’s K-12 public schools passes the state Senate. The Senate author, Appleton Republican Rachael Cabral-Guevera, said it’s a widely supported concept, citing a Marquette Poll which found 89% of Wisconsinites support banning cell phone use during classroom instructional time. She said the devices that are taking away from kids learning and lawmakers have been asked to do something about it. The bill requires school boards to enact policies restricting cell phone use during instructional time, with allowances for teachers to okay student use of their phones for educational purposes. A survey by the state Department of Public Instruction found most school districts already have policies in place. The bill has already passed the state Assembly and it’s unclear if Governor Tony Evers will sign the measure into law.

WI DWD reaching out to offer back unemployment benefits after federal court order on eligibility (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is working to get back unemployment benefits to applicants following a federal court ruling. The Department announced Tuesday a recent order will allow people to get both unemployment benefits and social security disability payments. A 2013 law passed under then Governor Scott Walker prevented Wisconsinites from getting both benefits at the same time, but the August ruling found that to be unconstitutional under the Americans with Disabilities Act. D W D is reaching out to people who may be affected, including those who were denied unemployment because of disability benefits or had it terminated when they went onto benefits.

New report shows increase in gun violence in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

A new study shows gun violence against minorities is rising in Wisconsin. A report from the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort and the Violence Policy Center shows 762 people died by guns in 2023. That includes 502 suicides and 236 homicides. WAVE says deaths among Hispanics have increased over 50 percent from 2021 to 2023, and suicides among Black Wisconsinites have tripled since 2018. Black residents are also 40 times more likely to be killed by a firearm than white residents. WAVE assistant director Nick Matuszewski says legislators need to take action on background checks, extreme risk laws, and community intervention efforts to stem the violence.

New owners hope to revitalize famous Gobbler Supper Club (JOHNSON CREEK)

A famous supper club between Milwaukee and Madison is getting new life. The State Journal reports The Gobbler in Johnson Creek has new owners including Ron Berman, who founded Rock Financial and Quicken Loans. Berman and his partners have already received a use permit from the village and plans to turn the Gobbler into a comedy club and music venue. The building was originally constructed in 1967 and is nominally shaped like a turkey, and features a rotating bar. A previous attempt to reopen the Gobbler in 2015 failed due to the COVID pandemic.

Dane County woman pleads guilty, but not guilty by reason of insanity, to killing her mother (BLUE MOUNDS)

A Blue Mounds woman charged with killing her mother pleads guilty. According to online court records, 31-year-old Sierra Schoonover pleaded guilty, but not guilty by reason of insanity to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. A criminal complaint stated that a neighbor called 911 after seeing Schoonover and her mother, Heather Schoonover, fighting in their driveway before Schoonover sped off after the fight. When authorities arrived at the home, they found Schoonover’s mother in a bathroom with multiple stab wounds. Authorities then found Sierra Schoonover near a crashed vehicle naked, with a frothy substance on her mouth and dried blood on her hand.

Food assistance programs could seen be impacted by federal government shutdown (UNDATED)

Food assistance programs in Wisconsin could soon be impacted by the federal government shutdown. Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials warn that the FoodShare and Women, Infants and Children programs will no longer be fully funded come November if the government shutdown continues. DHS says roughly 700,000 Wisconsinites receive FoodShare benefits and 59,000 families receive WIC funding. The programs are funded through the end of October. Tuesday marked the 14th day of the federal government shutdown.