Wisconsin AM News Summary

WI DHS urges you to get your fall vaccines sooner rather than later (MADISON)

Wisconsinites are being urged to get their flu, COVID and R S V vaccines now, rather than later. Department of Health Services epidemiologist Tom Haupt says those shots take time to activate in your body so getting the shots now will help prevent you from catching or spreading illnesses later in the season. Haupt says D H S is worried about the spread of R S V this season, which can severely injure or even kill infants who are unable to get vaccinated. Making sure you don’t catch the virus is the best way to protect others. Haupt says flu, R S V and COVID vaccines are available now from either your doctor, a clinic or a local pharmacy. If you are looking for help getting a shot, check online at D H S dot W I dot Gov and find a vaccination site near you.

Dane County, Milwaukee Mitchell Airports won’t play DHS video blaming Dems for shutdown (UNDATED)

At least two Wisconsin airports won’t be showing a video blaming Democrats for travel delays. That video featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claims Democrats in Congress are responsible for the government shutdown and that any delays at T S A checkpoints are their fault. Dane and Milwaukee Counties operate Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Dane County Regional Airport and will not play Noem’s video message, although it may still be shown at T S A checkpoints. Other airports across the country have refused to play the video as well, for violating regulations against political messaging.

Assembly approves resolution honoring Charlie Kirk (MADISON)

Some of Wisconsin’s youngest lawmakers spoke as the state Assembly on Tuesday considered a resolution honoring the life and legacy of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Milwaukee Democrat Kalen Haywood questioned Kirk’s relevance to Wisconsin. Haywood said Kirk was not a Wisconsinite and lacked meaningful ties to the state or any contributions to the state. He said Republicans were merely trying to “score political points.” Hustisford Republican William Penterman noted Kirk was at that UW Madison campus last October, and that his impact has been felt here and will continue to be. The resolution, already passed in the state Senate, was approved on a mostly party line vote on what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday.

Sextortion penalties bill ready for Evers’ signature (MADISON)

A bill establishing penalties for “sextortion” in Wisconsin is ready to be signed into law. The measure named after 15-year-old sextortion victim Bradyn Bohn makes it a standalone crime in the state. Thorp Republican Jesse James explained on the state Senate floor that adults will coerce kids and teenagers into sending explicit images of themselves online. Once they do, they blackmail these kids by threatening to release the images, harm their families, ruin their reputation and more, unless they pay them a certain amount of money. Bradyn took his own life earlier this year when confronted by a threat of sextortion. Governor Tony Evers is expected to sign the bill, which allows for charging a Class B felony if the victim commits suicide, which would allow for imprisonment up to 60 years on conviction.

Bill headed to governor’s desk would allow police to impound vehicles for reckless driving (UNDATED)

Police could impound vehicles used in reckless driving offense, regardless of who owns the vehicle, under terms of a bill Governor Tony Evers is expected to sign. Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez says the hope is that people will be less inclined to engage in reckless behavior because of the bill and there will be a decrease in reckless driving incidents. The bill passed both the State Senate and Assembly with bipartisan support.

Evers letter urges Trump Admin to not terminate energy project funding funding (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers is urging President Trump not to terminate energy project funding. The Democratic governor sent a letter amid reports the Trump Administration plans to terminate over 600 awards, including $1.5 billion that’s already been approved for Wisconsin projects with energy related goals and objectives. In the letter, Evers says cutting the funding at a time of record-high energy demand would be reckless and ill-advised. The Evers Administration says Wisconsinites will face a $300 annual increase on household energy bills due to the Trump Administration by 2035.