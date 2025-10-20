Wisconsin AM News Summary

Thousands take to the streets of Wisconsin cities for “No Kings 2” (UNDATED)

Thousands of Wisconsinites took part in a second round of nationwide “No Kings” protests on Saturday. Organizers say President Trump’s actions are like those of a monarch. The crowd at Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park estimated at 16,000, with 15,000 on Madison’s Capitol Square, hundreds more in communities across Wisconsin including Green Bay, La Crosse, Janesville and Superior. It may have been the largest national protest ever against a U.S. president, but in a statement, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming called the protests “a distraction from the Democrat Shutdown,” and accused Democrats of “appeasing far-left groups over providing needed resources” to Americans.

Steil and Moore spar over shutdown on “UpFront” (MILWAUKEE)

Affordable Care Act subsidies remain at the center of the federal government shutdown. Democrat, 4th Congressional District Representative Gwen Moore said on WISN’s UpFront Sunday that Republicans have deliberately placed healthcare food share at the center of this debate. She asked when are Republicans going to give up transferring huge amounts of wealth to multi billionaires in lieu of feeding people. 1st District Republican Representative Bryan Steil countered that Democrat passed language “that we’re currently living under is rife with waste, fraud and abuse.” The shutdown has now entered its third week.

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin releases annual homicide report (UNDATED)

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin has released its annual homicide report. Executive Director Monique Minkens says 110 people lost their lives to domestic violence in 2024. She said of the 110 deaths, 99 were non-family homicides, the highest the report has ever found, calling that “alarming and sad.” Minkens said this is the consequence of a systemic failure, with programs being impacted with budget cuts and losing their staffs, but domestic violence is not lessening. If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline or the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

Pheasant hunting season underway (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s pheasant hunting season is officially underway. The daily bag limit of two roosters per day will remain in effect until the end of the season on January 4th. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is planning to stock roughly 75,000 pheasants on over 80 properties statewide. Hunters can use the DNR’s Fields and Forest Lands Interactive Gamebird Hunting Tool to locate properties stocked with pheasants. The tool also allows hunters to use aerial maps, topography and measuring tools to identify areas of interest and make their trips more productive and enjoyable. More info is available on the DNR’s website.

State Treasurer Leiber running for reelection (MADISON)

Wisconsin’s State Treasurer is running for reelection in 2026. Republican John Leiber has held the office since first elected in 2022. He says he hopes to keep the Common School fund strong, which he helps manage as a member of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. Democrat Eric Wilson, who previously ran for the 3rd Congressional District seat, has also announced a bid for treasurer. Wisconsin’s Treasurer primarily manages the state’s trust funds and promotes the unclaimed property program.

Van Orden proposes Congressional Gold Medal for Trump (WASHINGTON DC)

A Wisconsin congressman wants President Donald Trump to receive a medal. The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian award bestowed by the United States Congress, and Representative Derrick Van Orden has introduced legislation to award the President with it. A press release from the Third District Republican states that’s in recognition of Trump’s record of ending wars around the word, including the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Van Orden also cites Trump not getting this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded to a Trump ally, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.