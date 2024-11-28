Wisconsin AM News Summary

Final report on THC contaminated food from pizzeria (STOUGHTON)

A final report on THC contaminated food from a Dane County pizzeria. Public Health Madison & Dane County on Tuesday released its final report detailing an investigation into THC-contaminated menu items accidentally sold in late October from Famous Yeti’s Pizza in Stoughton. According to that report, at least 85 people developed symptoms after eating pizza, sandwiches, cheese bread and garlic bread that were made using oil containing Delta-9. The commercial kitchen used by Famous Yeti’s supports several businesses, including a state licensed operation which makes products containing legal Delta-9. Those affected ranged in age from 1 year old to 91 years old, including eight people under age 18.

The DNR is suggesting you harvest your Christmas tree from a state forest (UNDATED)

Division of Forestry Property Manager Beth Feind says you can get a permit online or at one of the State Forest headquarters, and they usually cost $5. The permit will let you cut down a balsam or fir tree, and the maximum height allowed is 30 feet. Feind says trees can be cut down in the Brule River, Flambeau River, Governor Earl Peshtigo River, Governor Knowles and Northern Highland-American Legion state forests. Trees shouldn’t be cut down within 100 feet of any roads or trails, lakes or designated recreation areas. More info is on the DNR’s website.

Driver to blame for western Wisconsin school bus crash (HOLMEN)

Investigators say a bus driver was to blame for driving into the front of a home in Western Wisconsin. A school bus leaving the depot in Holmen early Tuesday morning crashed into the front of a home. The State Patrol says the bus was in working condition, and that the 76-year-old driver was at fault. One person inside the home was injured. The driver will receive citations but does not face charges.

Robbery at FB Marketplace trade in Madison (MADISON)

A Madison resident was robbed at gunpoint during a Facebook Marketplace exchange. Madison police say the victim was trying to buy a cell phone through the Facebook classifieds on Tuesday. The sellers wanted cash for the phone, but when the victim came to make the trade, the two suspects walked off with the money. When the victim tried to stop them, one of the suspects pulled a gun on them. Police say you should always do these sorts of trades in a public area. Madison police offer up secure areas at their police stations for that purpose.

Suspect in flight disturbance from MKE faces federal charges (DALLAS)

A Canadian man who injured a flight attendant while on a flight from Milwaukee faces federal charges. 29-year-old Abdul-al-Jabbar Olaiya faces one count of interfering with a flight crew. He allegedly struck an attendant and fought with other passengers during a flight from Milwaukee to Dallas earlier this month after getting upset with the service he was getting. Olaiya had to be restrained by fellow passengers with duct tape after he charged the cabin and tried to open an exit door. He faces up to 20 years on the charges.