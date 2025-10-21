Wisconsin AM News Summary

UW Plateville will close Baraboo campus (BARABOO)

Amid declining enrollment, another two-year Universities of Wisconsin campus will close. UW-Platteville will cease operations at its Baraboo Sauk County campus, effective May 22, of next year. Campus enrollment is 178 total, with an average class size of 14, according to the Universities of Wisconsin. The Baraboo campus was initially designed to accommodate around 350 students and just 116 students were enrolled this fall semester. The spring 2026 semester will continue as planned with in-person classes in Baraboo. UW-Platteville will help students transition to the main campus and develop individualized plans for staff and faculty. Recent two-year campus closures include UW-Platteville Richland, UW-Milwaukee Washington County, UW-Milwaukee Waukesha, UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities.

Poll finds Oshkosh residents oppose ATV/UTV use on streets (OSHKOSH)

Residents in one Wisconsin city oppose allowing ATVs and UTVs on their streets. Some municipalities, including Beaver Dam, Hartford, Eagle River, New Lisbon and Mauston allow the off-road machines on all or most streets. But a citizen survey finds a majority of Oshkosh residents opposed. Transportation Director Jim Collins said 30% strongly agree with allowing the recreational vehicles on city streets, 10% agree 5% are neutral, 11% disagree and 44% strongly disagree. Last week, the Oshkosh Transportation Committee failed to approve a measure ordering city staff to draft an ordinance allowing four-wheeler use on streets.

$10 million dollar state grant will help bring mental health care to Chippewa Valley (CHIPPEWA FALLS)

State funding is on the way for mental health services in Chippewa Valley. The Wisconsin state Senate last week approved a one-time grant of $10 million for Rogers Behavioral Health to build a new integrated mental health facility in Chippewa Falls, which state Senator Jesse James called no less than the most significant win for mental health in the Chippewa Valley ever and the state. Last year saw the closure of Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, and the loss of mental health services. The new Rogers Behavioral Health Chippewa Falls facility is projected to open in early 2027 with 14 inpatient rooms and 24 residential rooms.

Evers frustrated and blames Republicans as shutdown continues (WAUSAU)

A the federal government shutdown continues, Governor Tony Evers says access to healthcare remains the biggest issue for many Wisconsinites, even those not on government assistance. Evers said if the Affordable Care Act goes under because the federal money isn’t there, it’s going to make the life worse in a whole bunch of other areas. The Democratic governor blames Republicans for making healthcare tax credits have become a sticking point, something Republicans continue to insist must be negotiated separately. Nearly a dozen US Senate votes to reopen the government have failed since the shutdown began October first. Evers hosted a roundtable in Wausau on Monday to hear how healthcare providers are handling the shutdown.

Bill would require DNR inform local health agencies of unsafe groundwater contamination (MADISON)

Legislation being introduced at the Capitol could provide transparency about local drinking water. La Crosse Democratic Representative Jill Billings authors the Water Quality Notification Act, which would require the Department of Natural Resources to notify local health departments when it discovers unsafe contamination in groundwater. Billings hopes to get the bill in front of a committee this session. Republicans State Senator Jesse James and Representative Todd Novak are also authors on the bill.

It’s Teen Driver Safety Week (UNDATED)

Proper training can help teen drivers in Wisconsin avoid risks and prevent crashes. It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding you that the right training and practice for young drivers is key to gaining experience behind the wheel. Last year in Wisconsin, there were 18,823 crashes involving teen drivers; 70 people were killed and 5,782 people were injured in these crashes. The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles’ online teen portal provides a number of resources for parents and sponsors of teen drivers.