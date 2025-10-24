Wisconsin AM News Summary

Underly a no show at hearing following Cap Times report (MADISON)

A hearing Thursday between lawmakers and state Department of Public Instruction staff grew heated at times. It followed a Capitol Times report into how DPI handles investigations into alleged sexual misconduct and grooming. DPI Secretary Jill Underly was not present, but in a letter to the Cap Times noted current state law does not define grooming. Assembly Committee on Government Operations, Accountability, and Transparency chair Amanda Nedweski asked whether that’s really necessary, and said that most Wisconsinites would understand that grooming is not commonly accepted moral and ethical standards. Deputy State Superintendent Tom McCarthy noted that cameras were present and that people are “amped up.” He said DPI is not engaged “some sort of cover up.” and that the agency is “extending every ounce of our authority to remove grooming behavior from schools.” Nedweski criticized Underly for not attending the hearing herself, noting she chose instead to attend an event at her alma mater in Indiana.

Lawmakers discuss medical cannabis bill (MADISON)

At the Capitol, lawmakers discuss legalizing marijuana for medical purposes in Wisconsin. Stevens Point Republican Senator Patrick Testin says his family provided marijuana to his grandfather after he was diagnosed with lung cancer, which helped him regain his appetite. Republican Tomahawk State Senator Mary Felzkowski says people should have access to medical marijuana to help them avoid opioids. Nora Lowe, a 17-year-old Merrimac resident with Rhett Syndrome, says cannabis could help her get the relief she needs. Under the legislation, an Office of Medical Cannabis Regulation would be created to oversee the patient and caregiver registry and the dispensaries. Pharmacists would also be allowed to conduct marijuana sales, but would not be required to prescribe marijuana if they are uncomfortable with that.

Saturday is Drug Take Back Day (UNDATED)

Saturday is Drug Take Back Day. More than 145 events with more than 266 participating law enforcement agencies are planned across the state Saturday. Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of unwanted medications. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminds you that unwanted meds should never be flushed or poured down the drain. To find a drug take back event near you, visit the DHS website.

UW System seem enrollment increase for third straight year (UNDATED)

Enrollment is up for the third straight year across the Universities of Wisconsin System. It’s the first time since 2010 that enrollment has increased for three years in a row. Fall 2025 enrollment totaled 164,626 students, up 190 students from the fall of last year. The UW System also saw a 5.5 percent increase in Wisconsin resident new freshman enrollment, the largest on record. UW System President Jay Rothman credits Direct Admit Wisconsin and the 2025 Wisconsin Tuition Promise for helping drive the increase. Nine of the thirteen UW universities experienced enrollment growth.

DHS advises continued mosquito precautions (MADISON)

We’re not done with mosquitoes in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services encourages you to continue to protect against mosquito bites after the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reported a horse in Marathon County tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus, a rare but serious disease. That positive test means there are mosquitoes still present in Wisconsin that can spread the virus and possibly other illnesses to people and animals. No human cases have been reported in the state so far this year but since 2011, three of seven human cases in Wisconsin occurred in October, a time of year when many people think mosquitoes are no longer active. The virus spreads to humans, horses, and other animals through the bite of infected mosquitoes, which acquire it by feeding on infected birds.