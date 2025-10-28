Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin Dems warn of increased ACA premiums due to shutdown (UNDATED)

Wisconsin Democrats warn of impending Affordable Care Act premium increases that will impact thousands of people in the state. US Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Governor Tony Evers and Representatives Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan on a Monday press conference. Baldwin said the Senate needs to end the crisis by extending the tax credits, which are at the center of the dispute between Senate Democrats and Republicans. In Washington, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Senate Democrats need to vote to reopen the government before Republicans will negotiate on Obamacare tax credits. Baldwin said an agreement on the tax credits needs to happen first. Evers said many families may choose to go without health insurance, which will mean increased emergency room visits that will make it more difficult for Wisconsin’s rural hospitals to stay open. Congresswoman Gwen Moore said this won’t just impact ACA enrollees, and that everyone will see premiums rise because of the tremendous uncompensated care. The federal government shutdown began October 1st, after Senate Democrats refused to sign off on a House continuing resolution to fund government operations that did not include the tax credits.

Felzkowski says Wisconsin Legislature unlikely to fund Foodshare as federal payments end (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Legislature is unlikely to step in once federal funding for Foodshare runs out because of the shutdown. Wisconsin administers some $114 million in federally funded Foodshare benefits for 700,000 people. State Senate President, Republican Mary Felzkowski on WISN’s UpFront said 114 million is a lot of money and her heart goes out to people, but this is a federal issue and she doesn’t see the state having the resources to do that. But Feeding Wisconsin Executive Director Jackie Anderson points to the state’s nearly $2 billion rainy day fund, and more than $4 billion surplus. Anderson told Wisconsin Radio Network that the funding is their if lawmakers choose to use it to assist SNAP recipients. Anderson also sought to clear up confusion regarding benefits rolling over. She said people who have a Foodshare balance from October, you will be able to use that through November. The federal SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program helps individuals and families buy food. It aids 700,000 people in Wisconsin, including 300,000 children, and is known here as Foodshare. The federal USDA funding will be unavailable in November if the shutdown continues.

Be wary of wildfire risks as leaves fall (UNDATED)

As the leaves continue to fall across Wisconsin, be wary of increased wildfire risks. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking you to check fire danger levels before conducting any outdoor burning. Wildfire risk increases this time of year when leaves have fallen from the trees and plants go dormant before winter. There have been over fifty wildfires in the month of October alone that have burned roughly twenty acres. According to the DNR nearly all of those fires were human-caused and preventable. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of Wisconsin is experiencing abnormally dry conditions after missing out on typical September and October rainfall.

Farmers need to check runoff risk before spreading manure (UNDATED)

Farmers need to be checking runoff risk before spreading manure. The Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer protection is encouraging farmers to use the runoff risk advisory tool, which helps determine the potential for manure runoff from a field depending on weather conditions and soil temperature. The risk maps are updated four times daily with the latest information from the National Weather Service. DATCP advises farmer to contact their crop consultant for help finding alternatives to high-risk manure spreading. More tips and preventative info can be found on DATCP’s website.

Sen LaTonya Johnson wants to improve fire safety in older apartments (MILWAUKEE)

State Senator LaTonya Johnson is introducing legislation that would allow communities to require stricter fire safety standards in apartments and rentals. The Milwaukee Democrat says older, cheaper rentals aren’t currently required to have sprinklers and other fire safety systems. Current state law allows for older buildings to pass inspection without fire control systems and she says tenants of those buildings can’t afford other rentals. Johnson says that sort of lax standard led to a deadly Milwaukee fire this spring that killed 5 people and displaced 100. The bills would allow cities to update their fire code to require installation of safety systems, and provide grant funding for landlords to perform renovations and not pass the cost to their tenants.

Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services (UNDATED)

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is resuming abortion services. The healthcare system had stopped those services for about a month after President Trump signed a law that prevents any agency that performed abortions from receiving Medicaid funding. Planned Parenthood is still fighting that law, but has dropped out of a specific federal program targeted in the Republican-authored law. In a statement, Wisconsin Planned Parenthood CEO Tanya Atkinson says the agency will provide high quality care to all of its patients.

Madison police refute claims made against school staff on social media (MADISON)

Police are refuting claims made on social media against staff at a Madison middle school. A post accusing staffers at Whitehorse Middle School of sexually assaulting a student went up last week, causing Madison school officials to perform an investigation alongside police. Police reviewed security footage and took interviews over the weekend and issued a statement on Monday calling the post “inaccurate and potentially harmful.” They thank the public for expressing concern, and say they take allegations like this very seriously.