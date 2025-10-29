Wisconsin AM News Summary

Republicans approve Evers prison reform plan despite objections (MADISON)

At the Capitol, Republican lawmakers are disappointed with Governor Evers on his plan to overhaul Wisconsin’s prison system. State Senate President Mary Felzkowski says Evers moved forward without consulting them. Despite objections, Felzkowski and Republican Senator Andre Jacque voted yes Tuesday as the State Building Commission signed off on moving forward with a 15 million dollar planning budget. The complete project would shift lower risk inmates towards early release to focus on more serious offenders, close the state’s northern Wisconsin youth prisons in favor of a facility in southeast Wisconsin, and close the Green Bay prison. The entire plan would take six years to complete with a projected cost of about $1 billion.

Waukesha County woman convicted of killing dog now charged with burglary (WAUKESHA)

A woman convicted last year of killing a family dog while babysitting is now facing burglary charges. Waukesha County deputies say 19-year-old Kielee Sonnemann was part of a burglary ring that was breaking into abandoned and empty homes to steal items and firearms. Detectives say one of her accomplices named her as part of the group after being arrested. Sonnemann, who had just been released from a nine-month jail sentence, is in the Waukesha County jail on a probation hold and 25-hundred-dollar cash bond.

Lawmakers seek to offer state disaster aid after FEMA grants are denied (MADISON)

Wisconsin lawmakers want to offer state disaster assistance to residents. Representative Dan Knodl introduced the bill on Tuesday. The Germantown Republican wants to set up a fund managed by the Department of Military Affairs and Wisconsin Emergency Management that would offer grants to homeowners and businesses that are unable to secure FEMA funds following a disaster. Notably, that would currently cover flood damage to properties and infrastructure in Door, Grant and Ozaukee Counties. In September, President Donald Trump approved individual households in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties. But Door, Grant and Ozaukee counties were not approved for that individual aid. If passed and signed into law, the bill would provide state-funded help for those types of situations.

Lawmakers propose Safeguard Wisconsin legislation (MADISON)

Republicans in the Legislature introduce a “Safeguard Wisconsin”

package. The bills are a response to threats on a variety of fronts from foreign adversaries, specifically the Chinese Communist Party. State Senator Patrick Testin said they want to make sure that Wisconsin taxpayer dollars are not diverted to foreign adversaries like the CCP and others that seek to undermine our very existence and our way of life. Jackie Deal is on the Board of Advisors with State Armor, which works to protect states from CCP infiltration. She cited an example in which researchers from the University of Wisconsin system are working on military relevant technologies and co-authoring this work that’s being funded by the US military, with scholars working for the Chinese military. A total of eight bills are being circulated for co-sponsors.

Kaul joins AGs suing over SNAP benefits (UNDATED)

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, 22 other attorneys general and three governors have filed suit seeking to force the Trump Administration from halting funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Kaul disputes US Department of Agriculture claims there isn’t enough money for November benefits. He said USDA has access to contingency funds that Congress specifically set aside for emergencies like this. We’ve argued that failing to use those funds would violate federal law and cause real harm to people. The lawsuit seeks a court order requiring USDA to use emergency funds to maintain FoodShare benefits and prevent a lapse in payments. SNAP, known in Wisconsin as FoodShare, helps more than 40 million Americans buy food. Some 700,000 people in Wisconsin, including 300,000 children receive Foodshare benefits each month.

Sexual assault allegations against two staff at Whitehorse Middle School (MADISON)

The mother of a 13-year-old special needs student at the center of sexual assault allegations against two staff members at Madison’s Whitehorse Middle School came forward during Monday’s regular school board meeting saying she wants to get justice for her child. At a public safety press conference Monday, Madison Police Chief John Patterson said preliminary witness statements and video evidence showed them there were inconsistencies from what they were able to verify and then what was being posted and reposted online. Patterson said neither of the staffers named in a widely circulated Facebook post live at or have any connection to an address that was shared. Facebook has removed the post. The Madison school district is also investigating.