Wisconsin AM News Summary

MU Poll finds huge partisan divide over President Trump among Wisconsin voters (MILWAUKEE)

The latest Marquette Law School Poll finds a massive partisan divide among Wisconsin voters regarding President Donald Trump. Poll Director Charles Franklin said the poll of more than 800 registered voters in Wisconsin found about 92% of Republicans who voted for him last November approve of the president’s job performance. Franklin said there’s been little drop in Republican support for the president in Wisconsin or nationally. Trump’s disapproval rating among Wisconsin Democrats is at 95%. Franklin said the poll found similar partisan divides on the relative importance to voters of issues such as illegal immigration and inflation.

MU Poll finds few voters yet tuned in to governor’s race (MILWAUKEE)

Marquette Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin says few Wisconsin voters know much about candidates running for governor next year. Franklin notes that this is the time Wisconsin has had a primary in both parties with no incumbent running in a long time. And, just over a year out from the general election. voter disengagement is not surprising. The latest statewide poll of 846 registered voters finds 70% of Republicans and 81% of Democrats haven’t made a primary choice. Among likely Republican primary voters, Congressman Tom Tiffany is the best-known candidate, with 39% who recognize his name. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann is recognized by 17% and medical service technician Andy Manske by 11%. Among likely Democratic primary voters, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has 26% name recognition, followed by Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez at 25%; state Representative Francesca Hong at 22%; state Senator Kelda Roys at 17% and former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation CEO Missy Hughes at 16%. In all cases, more than 60% of voters have no opinion of the candidates.

With Foodshare funding pause looming, Van Orden says “call Tammy Baldwin’s office” (MADISON)

Wisconsin Congressman Derrick Van Orden was at the Capitol in Madison on Wednesday, testifying on veterans’ legislation. Reporters asked the 3rd District Republican about the looming pause of federal funding for Wisconsin’s Foodshare program. Van Orden said people need to “call Tammy Baldwin’s office. Tell the Democrats to open up the government again, and this problem will go away. This is a problem that was created by the Democrat Party, so they need to open the government again, and we can sit down and negotiate.” Van Orden said House Republicans “won’t be held hostage.” A spokesperson for Baldwin’s office released the following statement: “Donald Trump has the power and money to fund FoodShare–but he is choosing not to use it, and it’s 700,000 Wisconsinites who might not have food on the table come Saturday because of it. While Congressman Van Orden is on day 40 of his paid vacation, Senator Baldwin has been in Washington working with her colleagues to lower health care costs and reopen the government.”

Milwaukee completes demolition of former Northridge Mall (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee city leaders are pushing forward with redevelopment at the site of a demolished mall. Mayor Cavalier Johnson and others gathered Wednesday at the former site of the Northridge Mall to celebrate its complete demolition. Johnson says the site represents opportunity for housing, jobs, and new investment. The mall had been closed for over twenty years and was the focus of multiple attempts to either renovate or condemn the property. Johnson says the city will have the property, now called Granville Station, ready for development next year.

Trump administration ordered to return school mental health grants to WI, other states (UNDATED)

A federal judge has ordered the Trump Administration to return mental health services funding to Wisconsin schools. Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that Wisconsin will once again be getting 10 million dollars in grant funding due to the ruling. Seattle US District Court Judge Kymberly Evanson ruled that the Trump administration must release millions of dollars in grants intended to address the shortage of mental health workers in schools. Evanson determined the US Department of Education caused “irreparable harm” when it decided in April to stop paying out grant funding that schools in 16 states had already budgeted for expanded services. That included efforts at UW-Madison to train 24 new school psychologists for high need schools. Kaul calls the ruling a win for the well being of Wisconsin students.

Less than two weeks remain to apply for FEMA flood recovery funds (UNDATED)

There’s less than two weeks for anyone effected by historic flooding to apply for federal assistance. If you live in Milwaukee, Washington or Waukesha counties and were impacted by the floods in August, you have until November 12th to apply. A recent Federal Emergency Management Agency decision to deny Wisconsin’s request for the Public Assistance Program doesn’t affect homeowners or renters who have applied or are eligible to apply for individual assistance. More information on how to apply for funding can be found at DisasterAssistance.gov.

DNR encourages deer donations to help Wisconsin’s hungry (MADISON)

Wisconsin hunters can help people experiencing food insecurity by donating a harvested deer.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Deer Donation Program helps stock food pantries and supports residents in need throughout the state. Those donations could be helpful as federal funding for Wisconsin’s FoodShare assistance program will be unavailable in November if the federal shutdown continues. Since the program started in 2000, hunters have donated more than 100,000 deer, totaling more than 4 million pounds of ground venison. Hunters interested in donating a harvested deer should field dress it, register the deer, call a participating processor and then bring them the deer. People can also support the program through monetary donations. More info on the program c