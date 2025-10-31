Wisconsin AM News Summary

Pocan says lawsuit may be best path forward to restore SNAP funding (MADISON)

A Wisconsin congressman says the Trump administration could tap USDA funds to cover the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP. During a Thursday press conference at St. Vincent DePaul Charities in Madison, 2nd District Democrat Mark Pocan said Congress created that even the Department of Agriculture admits was created, and there is legislative direction to continue funding should we have shut down happen and the President is refusing. Pocan said there is five to six billion dollars is in the contingency fund, which would almost cover a month worth of the program. Pocan was joined by state lawmakers and representatives from St. Vincent DePaul and Madison area food shelves. Pocan said if the president fails to act, the best path forward may a lawsuit filed by governors, including Wisconsin’s Tony Evers. Funding for Wisconsin’s SNAP program known as Foodshare will pause Saturday, depriving some 700,000 people including 300,000 children of monthly assistance.

Consumer Protection warns of phony calls about loans you don’t have (MADISON)

Scammers are returning to an old trick to try and get your personal information. Wisconsin Consumer Protection Administrator Michelle Reinen says criminals are calling victims about fake loan offers, or loans that they never paid back. They’re both scam attempts; there’s no real offers or reminders out there. Reinen says this sort of scam is based on surprising or alarming you with large amounts of money, and scammers want you to hand over your information without thinking about it. As always, be sure to get anything having to do with loans or finances in writing before you make a decision.

Northern WI oil pipeline reroute approved by US Army Corps of Engineers (UNDATED)

A proposed reroute of a northern Wisconsin oil pipeline is one step closer to completion. The US Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday approved a permit for Enbridge Energy to reroute it’s pipeline around the Bad River Lake Superior Chippewa Band’s reservation. Canadian-owned Enbridge was ordered to relocate the line several years ago after losing a court case with the Tribe. Environmental groups protested the proposed reroute, alleging it would harm or damage delicate wetlands and watersheds near the reservation. The Corps fast tracked approval of the plan on the directive of President Donald Trump, who wants energy related projects to get faster permitting.

Senate committee hears testimony on bill that would allow for more cigar bars in the state (MADISON)

A state Senate Committee hears testimony on a bill that would allow the creation of new cigar bars by amending Wisconsin’s public smoking ban. American Lung Association Director of Advocacy Molly Collins says that would harm progress made because of Wisconsin’s smoke-free air laws. Americans for Prosperity Wisconsin grassroots director Ethan Sanchez says by passing the bill, Wisconsin can prove that it believes in its people, and that adults can be trusted to make adult decisions and that the state is willing to rollback unnecessary barriers. The bill passed in the Republican controlled State Assembly last month. It would need to pass in the Senate before heading to Governor Tony Evers’ desk to become law.

Head Start to close two Wisconsin locations as shutdown continues (UNDATED)

Two Wisconsin Head Start programs will stop services as the federal government shutdown continues. The Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program plans to close nine Head Start classrooms on Monday, leaving 114 kids in Iowa, Lafayette, Grant, Green, and Richland counties without programming. The Sheboygan Human Rights Association plans to close its Head Start classrooms on November 14, halting programing for 172 children in Sheboygan County. The closures also mean more than 80 Head Start staff members won’t get paid. The federal government shutdown is now the second longest in U.S. history.

Police union near new contract (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee police officers could soon have their first new contract in three years. The Milwaukee Police Association’s contract with the city announced Thursday includes full retroactive pay from 2023 to 2025, a 15% compounded pay increase through next year and guarantees protection from furloughs of officers through at least 2028. A tentative agreement was reached earlier this month after negotiations failed, leading to arbitration. The contract still requires approval of the Milwaukee Common Council, which meets next November 4th. MPD is the largest police department in Wisconsin with some 1,580 officers, which is about 200 short of its full strength of around 1,800 sworn officers.