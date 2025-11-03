Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers declares State of Emergency as SNAP food funding pauses (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers declares a State of Emergency. Citing the ongoing federal government shutdown and uncertainty on federal funding for Wisconsin Foodshare benefits, the governor has directed the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to crack down on price gouging. Evers Executive Order on Friday followed opinions by two federal judges that the Trump administration should fund November SNAP benefits, including those of some 700,000 Wisconsin Foodshare recipients. It was unclear whether the administration would abide by the opinions with SNAP funding set to lapse on Saturday. Even if it did so, the needed funding would still be delayed.

Evers vetoes in-office work requirement for state employees (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers vetoes a bill mandating in-office work for state employees. The Republican bill would have required most of the state’s 30,000 employees spend 80 percent of their work hours in physical offices beginning December 31. Pleasant Prairie Representative Amanda Nedweski (ned-WES-kee) authored the legislation, and said “taxpayers deserve to know if employees of the state are doing their job well and with the maximum output.” In his veto message, the Democratic governor highlighted his proposal to allow state workers to live anywhere in Wisconsin, and the importance of supporting state workers, especially during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

MU Poll finds scant support for constitutional carry (MADISON)

Proposed legislation to allow so called “constitutional carry” for Wisconsin gun owners may not have much support. Current state law requires training and state licensure for concealed carry. Previous Marquette Law School polls have shown strong support for that, but director Charles Franklin said the latest poll finds 78% oppose dropping those requirements. That includes 72% of Republicans, 60% of independents and 90% of Democrats. The latest version of constitutional carry has been introduced by Republican state Representative Chanz Green and state Senator Andre Jacque. Under the bill, “law-abiding adults” wouldn’t need a license to carry a concealed firearm in public. Previous “constitutional carry” bills have failed to come to a vote in either chamber of the Wisconsin Legislature. Green and Jacque are also proposing another bill to make firearms, ammunition, crossbows and related merchandise exempt from sales tax each year on the Fourth of July and during the third week of December. They are also offering an amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution which would strengthen the right to keep and bear arms in the state.

Bucks coach gets political in comments about SNAP funding (MILWAUKEE)

Doc Rivers gets political. The Bucks coach sounded off on suspension of federal SNAP food funding. Rivers said it’s not about being a Republican or a Democrat, and that kids shouldn’t have to go without food during the federal government shutdown. Rivers said he’ll donate to support food banks and is urging his players to do so as well as the federal benefits are being delayed. Rivers’ comments came after two federal judges on Friday said the Trump administration should fund November benefits, including those of some 700,000 Wisconsin Foodshare recipients. It’s unclear with the administration will abide by those opinions.

Task Force on Protecting Kids meets for first time (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Assembly Task Force on Protecting Kids met for the first time last week to discuss the impact of the digital age on kids’ development. Madison Democratic State Representative Renuka Mayadev says she looks forward to diving into how social media addictions are impacting Wisconsin kids. Wisconsin Family Action legislative director Samuel Krebs says children pay for the breakdown of marriages and any task force looking at how to protect children must start at the home. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has also put together three other task forces on government efficiency and modernization, elder services and the state’s rulemaking process. The task forces will use testimony to recommend potential future legislation.

Evers signs bill into law banning cellphone use in classrooms (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers signs a bill into law that will ban cellphone use in the classroom. The law requires Wisconsin public school boards to adopt policies by July 1st of next year that generally prohibit students from using cellphones during school. Evers says he believes these types of decisions should be made at the local level but is concerned about the impacts cell phones and social media are having on kids and their mental health, school outcomes and how they engage with others. School boards may provide exemptions in the event of an emergency or threat or to manage a student’s healthcare. A recent report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum showed most Wisconsin school districts already restrict cellphone use.

Report: Badger football struggles could cost state hundreds of millions (MADISON)

A report shows the Wisconsin Badgers football teams’ struggles could cost the state hundreds of millions. Researchers at Madison’s Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy project the city of Madison could lose $160 million in local spending, with the state of Wisconsin losing $280 million if fans stop spending on tickets, food, travel, and merchandise. The report says football profits could be cut by $20 million, about a third of the team’s total from last year. Some of the revenues generated by Badger football are typically used to fund non-revenue sports at UW – Madison. If the university decides to fire head football coach Luke Fickell, he would then be owed tens of millions in buyout money.

UPFRONT: House Minority leader Hakeem Jefferies, WI congressman Derrick Van Orden on government shutdown (MADISON)

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies says Democrats will continue to push for health care subsidies and tax breaks as the government shutdown continues. On WISN’s UPFRONT Sunday, the New York Democrat said maintaining the Affordable Care Act should be a bipartisan issue. He says that the five states that will be most impacted by the Republican refusal to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits are Republican held states. Also on UpFront, Wisconsin Congressman Derrick Van Orden blamed Democrats for the shutdown. The La Crosse Republican called out Senator Tammy Baldwin when asked whether he would support a short term A C A subsidy. He says Baldwin and Senate Democrats have voted 14 times against rural health funding in the current Republican spending plan. The House has been in recess for over a month with Speaker Mike Johnson refusing to call members back to Washington until the Senate agrees to a spending bill.

Sen Johnson says too many people are on food benefits (UNDATED)

Senator Ron Johnson says too many people are on food benefits. Appearing on Newsmax on Friday, the Wisconsin Republican blamed Democrats and President Barack Obama for expanding the SNAP program. Johnson also claimed the Affordable Care Act is pushing disabled children off of health care, because healthy Americans are now also required to also carry health insurance. He said doctors would rather see those healthy patients.