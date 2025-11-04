Wisconsin AM News Summary

Trump administration will partially fund November SNAP benefits (WASHINGTON DC)

The Trump administration will tap USDA contingency funds to partially fund November SNAP benefits. That announcement Monday as the federal government shutdown continues. Even with partial funding for SNAP benefits, delays in Wisconsin’s SNAP funded Foodshare program will likely continue for now. However Foodshare participants can continue to access any fund balance available on their QUEST cards, and federal funding for the Women, Infants and Children, or WIC program continues through the end of the month. Donations to food shelves and emergency pantries around Wisconsin can help households facing food insecurity.

Republicans propose bill to define grooming, establish penalties (MADISON)

At the Capitol, proposed legislation would define and establish criminal penalties for grooming. It would define grooming as a “course of conduct, pattern of behavior, or series of acts intended to condition, seduce, or entice a child for the purpose of sexual activity or exploitation.” Examples include sexualized conversations, inappropriate physical contact, digital communications designed to lure a child, and efforts to isolate a child from family or peers. Republicans, State Representative Amanda Nedweski and Senator Jesse James are circulating the measure, introduced in the wake of a yearlong investigation by the Capitol Times into how the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction investigates and reports allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming by school staff. State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly is scheduled to address an informational hearing on Sexual Misconduct Allegations in Wisconsin Public Schools before the Senate Education Committee at the Capitol on Tuesday. Underly was a no show for a similar hearing in an Assembly committee last week

Breezy, dry conditions increase fire risk (UNDATED)

A warning about increased fire risk in Wisconsin. National Weather Service meteorologists say a prolonged dry spell, mixed with breezy conditions and leaves falling from trees have combined to increase the chance of spreading fires. You’re reminded to refrain from starting burn barrels, using equipment that could cause sparks, or firing up an outdoor charcoal grill.

New car ferry helps SE WI residents cross Mississippi River (LANSING, IA)

Residents in southwest Wisconsin impacted by a bridge removal have a new option to cross the Mississippi River. A new car ferry service between Crawford County and Lansing Iowa is now operational. The ferry runs 7 days a week and cuts travel time between the two points from 90 minutes to just 15. The bridge across the river has been closed and demolished, while a new bridge is being built. Construction is expected to finish sometime in 2027.

AC/DC coming to Wisconsin next July (MADISON)

Rock n’ roll is coming to Camp Randall next year. AC/DC will be making a stop in Madison during its “Power Up” tour on July 19th next year. It will be the first time the iconic rock band has played in Wisconsin in 16 years, having played at Milwaukee’s Bradley Center in 2010. Camp Randall welcomed bank music for the first time in 28 years this year with three shows. Country star Morgan Wallen performed twice in June and Coldplay played in July. Tickets for the AC/DC show go on sale Friday.

DNR wants you to report any black bear dens you come across (UNDATED)

You can help the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with its black bear studies. The DNR is asking you to report any black bear den locations you might come across. The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey will generate new estimates of black bear reproductive rates within each of the state’s bear management zones. DNR investigators are also using the study to investigate a connection between consumption of human food sources and bear reproduction. If you think you’ve come across a bear den you should log its GPS coordinates, take photos, and describe the site and any signs of bear activity. More info can be found on the DNR’s website.