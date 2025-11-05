Wisconsin AM News Summary

Krug sees “fact based, political problem” with bill to ban ballot drop boxes (MADISON)

At the Capitol, legislation that would prohibit use of ballot drop boxes in all Wisconsin elections received a public hearing in the Assembly Elections Committee on Tuesday. Committee vice-chair, Representative Scott Krug said he has a “fact based, political problem” with the bill. Krug said Democratic Governor Tony Evers would likely veto the bill if it reaches his desk, and that would leave drop boxes essentially unregulated. The state Supreme Court ruled last year that clerks may use ballot drop boxes, but there currently no state statutes on how they can be used. The bill’s author, Representative Lindee Brill of Sheboygan Falls, said she was unwilling to amend the measure. Brill said he is taking the issue head on because Republican President Donald Trump believes ballot drop boxes should be banned nationwide.

Underly speaks on Cap Times report in front of Senate Committee (MADISON)

At the Capitol, state schools Superintendent Jill Underly tells the Senate Education Committee about changes the Department of Public Instruction is implementing, after a Cap Times report revealed more than 200 educators were investigated for accusation of sexual misconduct. Underly says they’re expanding DPI’s online license database to list all the revoked and surrendered licenses available to any member of the public. Underly says they’re also working to make sure the database include information about why a license was revoked or surrendered. Underly says DPI also needs more resources and staff if it wants to make sure every accusation gets investigated properly. Republicans on the committe, including Watertown Senator John Jagler and Birchwood Senator Robert Quinn questioned Underly on why something like the database wasn’t available before the Cap Time article. Underly was a no-show for a similar hearing last month in front of an Assembly committee.

WI DNR urging hunters to harvest and donate more dear this season (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources says deer hunters can really make a difference for Wisconsin families this year by donating their harvests. Deer Specialist Jeff Pritzl says they have a large amount of unfilled bonus antlerless tags in the central farmland regions. Hunters can not only help control the deer population but also keep food pantries filled this fall amid food benefit disruptions. You might also be able to donate leftover processed venison to your local pantry. Just call ahead and ask about their policies. Pritzl says that’s entirely legal so long as you aren’t being paid for the meat.

Employees back to work at Mercyhealth in Janesville following strike (JANESVILLE)

The strike is over at a Janesville hospital. Workers with U A W Local 85 and management at Mercyhealth East have been in contract negotiations since July. Employees had been seeking better hours, benefits and increased security at the facility. While employees are headed back to work, union representative Enrique Casiano tells W I S C TV that they didn’t get all their demands met. He says that’s part of compromise.

Milwaukee suburb police chief accused of felony misconduct (GREENFIELD)

A southeast Wisconsin police chief is facing felony charges. Prosecutors in Milwaukee County on Tuesday charged Greenfield police chief Jay Johnson with felony misconduct. Investigators say Johnson was using city owned equipment to monitor his home in Wind Lake, and that he violated codes of conduct and harassed his officers. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports Johnson has been on paid leave since April when the investigation began. Mayor Michael Neitzke says the city’s own investigation was paused while the case was being criminally processed. Johnson will be back in court next week to make his initial appearance on the charge.

OIC urging Wisconsinites to look at marketplace health insurance options (UNDATED)

Wisconsin residents are being urged to look at marketplace health insurance options. Open Enrollment for marketplace health insurance in Wisconsin is now open, and Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek says it’s a good time to explore options amid the federal government shutdown. At the federal level there’s uncertainty about Affordable Care Act enhanced subsidies as they’re set to expire at the end of the year. Houdek says if those subsidies are allowed to expire, many people will see their premiums go up. Houdek says people shouldn’t be waiting to look at their Open Enrollment options. More info can be found at healthcare.gov.

CORRECTION: Badgers sold nearly $1 million worth of alcohol during home football games so far this year (MADISON)

Wisconsin Badger football fans have consumed their fair share of alcohol this year. Online college sports newsletter Extra Points reports that at home football games between August and September, UW – Madison sold 80,435 units of alcohol for a total of $971,781 in revenue. Wisconsin was 8th among schools that reported alcohol sales revenue. The revenue from alcohol sales is roughly 84 times the amount of the lowest reported school, Ball State, which sold just $11,500 worth of alcohol. Wisconsin began selling alcohol at Camp Randall football games in 2024. The Badgers head into Saturday’s game against Washington with a 2-6 record.