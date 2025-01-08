Wisconsin AM News Summary

Voter ID amendment on fast track at Capitol (MADISON)

At the Capitol, Republican lawmakers are fast tracking a proposed amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution. It’s already state law, but Republicans believe Voter ID requires the protection of a constitutional amendment because other state laws have been ruled unconstitutional. The measure passed the previous session of the Legislature and requires approval of both chambers in the new legislative session before going to voters. During a Tuesday hearing before the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, Milwaukee Democrat, Senator LaTonya Johnson questioned the priority of voting on the language just one day after members were sworn in. Republican lawmakers are in a rush to get the proposed amendment on the statewide ballot in April. That Senate committee voted to send the measure to the full Senate for action on Wednesday. The state Assembly takes it up next week.

State Journal: Coalition asks for strict wake boat restrictions (UNDATED)

Over 60 groups are asking state lawmakers to restrict wake boats on Wisconsin lakes. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Coalition to Protect Wisconsin Lakes wants the legislature to enact stricter guidelines on wake boats. The large boats create heavy wakes allowing people to surf behind them. Critics of the boats say they’re damaging lake shorelines and harming wildlife. Proponents claim they can be operated safely, but the Coalition is asking for the boats to be banned on all but the largest Wisconsin lakes. A previous attempt at passing guidelines that was backed by boating groups died in the Legislature last session.

Man dies after UTV falls through central Wisconsin ice (WESTFIELD)

A man is dead after falling through the ice in central Wisconsin. Marquette County deputies say a man on a UTV went through the ice on Lawrence Lake near Westfield on Monday. Rescue crews were able to pull the man from the water, but he died at the scene. The victim has not been named pending notification of family. Deputies remind everyone that the ice is still thin on many lakes and rivers, so keep vehicles off the ice until you’re sure it can support the weight.

Forest County woman pleads guilty to drunk driving death of husband (LAONA)

A Laona woman pleads guilty to running over and killing her husband while drunk. 49-year-old Mary Terry pleaded guilty in Forest County court on Monday to drunk driving homicide. She was accused of driving over her husband Donald Britten in her driveway in 2023 and then dragging his body down the road. Britten was already dead when officers and E M Ts responded, and Terry had a blood alcohol level of point-2-9. The plea deal avoids intentional homicide charges.

UW gets funds for vaping research (MADISON)

The study is a collaboration between the UW Health Preventive Cardiology Program and the UW Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention. It will examine the long-term effects on heart and lung health caused by vaping. The study team will recruit 400 participants 21 and older who have vaped regularly for a year or more and do not currently smoke. Researchers will then check in with participants over the course of the three-year study to monitor their blood vessel, heart, and lung health. Funding for the study comes from the National Institutes of Health. People who complete the study will get up to $675 and individualized test results.

Hunt for Juneau County triple homicide suspect expands (NEW LISBON)

The FBI and the U.S. Marshal Service have joined local agencies in the search from 47-year-old Virgil Thew. Prosecutors have charged Thew for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend, 33-year-old Elizabeth Kolba, his 12-year-old stepdaughter and the girl’s 13-year-old friend. Thew was last seen January 1st on a trail cam just outside of New Lisbon. New Lisbon police say Thew should be considered armed and dangerous and ask people to call 911 if they see him.