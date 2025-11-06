Wisconsin AM News Summary

Democratic lawmakers introduce bills to give local governments more control (MADISON)

Democratic lawmakers introduce legislation to strengthen local governments’ control and decision making. State Senator Mark Spreitzer of Beloit says municipalities have been asked to do more with fewer resources, and have had to go to referendums, raising taxes and placing additional strains on community members. He and other Democrats want an update to Wisconsin’s shared revenue system. Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson says some cities are being constrained by outdated old financial models. The lawmakers are proposing a Shared Revenue Council to study and evaluate current formulas and determine what will work best in the future. While the state’s shared revenue system was updated in 2023, Spreitzer says that was merely a short-term fix.

Wisconsin schools using emergency teaching licenses more than ever (UNDATED)

Wisconsin schools are using emergency teaching licenses more than ever. A Wisconsin Policy Forum report shows that 3,832 Tier I “emergency” licenses were given out by the state in 2023-24, which is almost 20% more than in 2022. The report says schools are using the emergency licenses because traditional teacher training programs aren’t producing enough educators. An emergency license lets someone with a college degree start teaching right away while they work on getting their full teaching certificate. In 2019, only 2.5% of Wisconsin’s licensed teachers had emergency licenses. By 2024, that number had grown to 3.6%.

Winter utility moratorium now in effect (UNDATED)

Wisconsin residents are once again protected from having their heat and power turned off for non-payment. The winter disconnection moratorium started on Wednesday, which means people who cannot afford their utility bills will have until the spring to get current on them. Help is available through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program, and you can find out if you qualify for assistance by calling Home Energy Plus at 1 800 506 5596, or by contacting your local United Way at 2 1 1.

Fox 6: Greenfield police chief has complaints going back over a decade (GREENFIELD)

We’re learning more about what led to misconduct in office charges against a suburban Milwaukee police chief. Fox 6 Milwaukee filed an open records request with Greenfield and found that police chief Jay Johnson has been under investigation since at least 2013. Investigators say Johnson had a history of inappropriate contact with fellow officers and subordinates before he became chief. That includes planning a party cruise during work hours and spreading personal information between officers. Records show the city attempted to offer Johnson a severance package and a chance to retire before the criminal investigation, but he turned it down. Johnson has been on paid leave since April while the criminal investigation against him was ongoing.

Spirit Airlines to end service to Milwaukee (MILWAUKEE)

There will be one less airline flying into Mitchell International in Milwaukee next year. Spirit Airlines announced Wednesday that it will discontinue flights to Milwaukee starting January 8 2026. Company officials say they’re trimming flights to several smaller markets like Milwaukee. That includes Phoenix; Rochester, New York; and St Louis. Spirit apologized to passengers who have used its services, and thanked Milwaukee for its support.