Wisconsin AM News Summary

FAA announces scaled back flight schedules (WASHINGTON DC)

Scaled back airline flight schedules could impact your travel plans. The Federal Aviation Administration announced it will reduce flight capacity by 10% at 40 major airports to alleviate stress on flight controllers working without pay during what is now the longest federal government shutdown in US history. No Wisconsin airports are on the list but three that are used by many Wisconsin travelers are: Midway and O’Hare airports in Chicago and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. International flights will not be impacted. The announcement comes after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said earlier this week that the FAA will be forced to close airspace in some regions if the shutdown continues into next week.

Ron Johnson says he’s ready end the the filibuster rule (WASHINGTON DC)

US Senator Ron Johnson is ready terminate a tactic used to delay votes on certain legislation, something President Donald Trump called for this week. Warning what would happen if Democrats were to eliminate the filibuster rule, the president said it’s time for Republican to “terminate the filibuster.” Johnson agreed with Trump during an appearance on Newsmax, saying Trump is “100% correct.” This represents a reversal for the Wisconsin Republican, who three years ago accused Senate Democrats trying to kill the filibuster of wanting “absolute power.” The rule requires 60 votes to pass certain legislation. With a narrow 53-seat majority, Republicans require Democrats for a government funding bill to pass and end the shutdown.

DPI license revocation and suspension process will be audited (MADISON)

Lawmakers order an audit of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Wednesday’s unanimous vote in the ten-member Joint Legislative Audit Committee clears the way for an audit of DPI’s policies on revocation and suspension of educator licenses. It the week’s second appearance before a legislative committee for state Superintendent Jill Underly, who earlier announced a new online database listing educators with suspended and revoked licenses. All of this was prompted by a Capitol Times report finding the agency had investigated more than 200 teachers, aides, substitutes and administrators between 2018 and 2023 following accusations of sexual misconduct or grooming.

DHS applies for $1 billion in federal funding for rural healthcare (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is applying for federal funding to support rural healthcare. DHS is applying for $1 billion as part of the Rural Health Transformation program. DHS says more than 200 community partners have offered feedback to shape the state’s application. More than $335 million would be used to strengthen rural healthcare workforce recruitment and retention. Nearly $330 million would be invested to upgrade rural provider systems and digital infrastructure. Another $279 million would create a grant program to improve healthcare coordination among rural regions. DHS will find out if it’s been awarded funding at the end of December.

Fake Instagram account claims to be WIAA (UNDATED)

A fake Instagram account claims to represent the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association. The account has been sharing links to fake livestreams, tickets sales and requests for credit card information. The WIAA reminds you it’s official social media accounts are @wiaawi on X and Instagram, and Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association on Facebook. Don’t click on any livestream or ticket links that aren’t from those verified accounts.

City officials in south central Wisconsin hear proposal on multi-billion dollar data center (JANESVILLE)

Janesville officials are hearing proposals to develop a data center on the former General Motors plant site. City Manager Kevin Lahner says Viridian’s proposed 800-megawatt campus would need significant power upgrades, and construction would up to six years to be completed. Under a proposal headed to the Janesville city council on Monday, Viridian has agreed to pay for those power upgrades. Lahner says says in 25 years of working in city government, he’s never seen a project this size come forward without asking for some kind of taxpayer funding. The Janesville city council is scheduled to consider a proposal from Viridian on Monday.

Community pushback for proposed Door County farm expansion (STURGEON BAY)

A farm in Door County is seeking a special permit from the Wisconsin DNR to expand its operation by nearly 1000 cows. There were mostly comments against expansion of Gilbert Farms in Sevastopol at a Wednesday public hearing. Many in the community worry air and water quality will be impacted by increased waste and manure runoff. The Wisconsin DNR will make a decision on the permit once the public notice period has closed and they have reviewed all feedback.

WPS reports increased scam calls as winter approaches (UNDATED)

Scammers are targeting utility customers as winter approaches. Wisconsin Public Service spokesman Matt Cullen says they’ve been getting reports of calls from their entire customer base, from residential to commercial, and even religious organizations. The scammers are using old tactics, mainly threatening to turn off power and gas if you don’t pay them immediately over the phone. Cullen says the most important thing you can do is hang up and contact WPS directly to check the status of your account, saying it’s not rude, it’s safe. Also remember legitimate businesses will never ask for immediate payment in the form of gift cards or crypto.

Milwaukee County approves $150k in food bank funds in wake of SNAP disruptions (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee County is moving forward with funding for community food assistance programs. The county board voted to send 150-thousand dollars to local food banks, drawn from the county’s rainy-day funds. The measure moved rapidly through county government, being introduced on Tuesday and passed on Thursday. County Executive David Crowley calls the amount a “drop in the bucket” in the amount of need Milwaukee County residents face in the wake of disruptions in federal food aid. Crowley, who is running for governor, wants state lawmakers to backfill SNAP funding from Wisconsin’s budget surplus and contingency funds.