Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers says ‘no’ to Trump SNAP pullback (MADISON)

A one-word response from Tony Evers. “No.” That from the Democratic governor on Sunday, after the Trump Administration suggested Wisconsin should return FoodShare payments to the federal government. On Saturday, Wisconsin and other states filed a letter asking a federal appellate court to reject a last-ditch effort to pull back SNAP payments. After the letter was filed, states received correspondence from the Trump Administration suggesting states “must immediately undo any steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits for November 2025.” Nearly 700,000 Wisconsinite FoodShare recipients had their November benefits loaded onto their cards on Friday, and Evers said his administration is actively fighting efforts to rescind those payments.

Rock county teen faces homicide charges for crash that killed another teen, injured four more (BELOIT)

A 17-year-old faces charges including homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in a Rock County crash last week. During Carter Perteete’s initial court appearance, one victim said she tried to perform CPR on her boyfriend, a 15-year-old who later died. Police say Perteete had been smoking THC, speeding, and had too many passengers in the car when he crested a hill, caught air, and rolled the vehicle several times. Four others were injured.

Waterfowl hunters need to look out for swans (UNDATED)

Waterfowl hunters need to double check their targets this season. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters that all wild swans are protected in Wisconsin. Other large white birds like American white pelicans and whooping cranes are also illegal to hunt. Trumpeter swans are between 4.5 to 5 feet long and have a wingspan over 7 feet, tundra swans are a little smaller but are best distinguished by their high pitch call. Both are white with black bills. The population of the once-endangered trumpeter swan now exceeds 15,000 since their successful reintroduction by the DNR.

Democratic lawmakers to unveil bill that would cap utility rates (MADISON)

Democratic state lawmakers want to cap utility rates in Wisconsin. They’ll unveil legislation at the Capitol Tuesday. Milwaukee Representative Darrin Madison is lead author on the bill which would cap the percentage of income Wisconsin households pay for heat and electricity. According to Census Bureau data, 24% of Americans couldn’t pay their utility bills last year. Democrats say that crisis will be made even worse by the Trump administration’s dismantling of the Income Home Energy Assistance program, which helps fund Wisconsin’s home energy assistance program.

Wisconsin Dem governors candidates meet for forum on Thursday (UNDATED)

It’s a year out from the Wisconsin governor’s race, and the Democratic candidates say they’re happy to have a wide open field. At a Thursday forum hosted by the Wisconsin Technology Council, five of the announced candidates for the Democratic primary met with voters and the press. That included current Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, State Senator Kelda Roys, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, State Representative Francesca Hong and former WEDC CEO Missy Hughes. Rodriguez told the audience she’s happy to see a strong field for the primary, giving voters a good choice before the general election. Crowley said they aren’t worried about the possibility of former lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes entering the race. Barnes most recently lost a race for Wisconsin’s US Senate seat to incumbent Republican Ron Johnson.

Wisconsin sees first snowfall of the season (UNDATED)

Wisconsin got its first snow of the season. Snow totals across much of the state were less than an inch, though parts of northern and eastern Wisconsin saw higher totals thanks to lake effect snow. Parts of far northern Wisconsin could see 4 inches of snow or more by the time the snow stops falling on Monday. More snowfall is expected in southeast Wisconsin through Monday morning as well.