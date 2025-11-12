Wisconsin AM News Summary

Duffy makes stop at Central Wisconsin Airport (MOSINEE)

President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform Monday to criticize air traffic controllers who called out of work during the government shutdown, during which they were forced to stay on the job without pay. But during a Tuesday stop in Wausau, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said some controllers were “put in a very difficult position.” Duffy said many controllers are young and may be the sole source of family income, and were presented with the choice between showing up or finding “another pathway to put food on the table.” The president posted that “all air traffic controllers” must return to work or be “substantially docked,” but also proposed $10,000 bonuses for those who showed up. Duffy indicated the details on both outcomes would need to be worked out. He also said once the federal government reopens, air travel will slowly return to normal, pending issues beyond his control such as weather and mechanical problems.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,200 domestic flights had been canceled and more than 2,000 had been delayed according to the tracking website FlightAware.

Obama surprises Badger Honor Flight veterans (WASHINGTON DC)

A surprise over the weekend for a group of Wisconsin veterans. A post shared on the Badger Honor Flight Facebook page captures former President Barack Obama greeting the group of Korean and Vietnam War veterans and their families moments after their flight from Madison arrived at Washington National Airport. Obama thanked the veterans for their sacrifices as something that will always be honored, and noted the mild 70° day in DC. Veterans and their families thanked the former president, who also shook hands as the veterans exited the plane and presented each with a Presidential Challenge Coin to express his personal gratitude for their sacrifices.

Charges pending in triple fatality crash (MADISON)

Charges are pending and a driver is in critical condition from a triple fatality crash in Madison over the weekend. A 39-year-old man remained hospitalized as of Tuesday following the rollover crash early Saturday morning on the Madison’s southwest side. He was the driver and sole survivor as his three passengers died at the scene, along with a dog. All of the occupants were ejected. Madison police have said excessive speed and impairment were factors.

Evers says federal aid for rural Wisconsin schools is being delayed (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers says federal aid to rural Wisconsin schools districts is being delayed. In a letter to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Evers demands immediate release of federal Impact Aid payments for 20 Wisconsin school districts that serve over 21,000 kids. The Evers administration says schools were supposed to receive the first round of payments in October. The funds are used for basic operations like payroll, transportation, and programing. During the 2025 fiscal year more than $23 million in federal aid was distributed to Wisconsin schools, most of them operated by the state’s federally recognized Tribal Nations.

OCMH stressing importance of firearm storage (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health is stressing the importance of safely storing firearms. OCMH Director Linda Hall says gun safes are considered the gold standard when it comes to storage, but gun locks can also work and many organizations and health systems are issuing those for free. Hall says it might also be a good idea for the family to determine whether or not it’s safe for a firearm to be in the home, and if it isn’t, you might have to store it off-site at a place like a gun store. Research has found that 8 in 10 kids who die by a firearm suicide obtained the gun from a family member.

Baby formula maker ByHeart recalls all products due to botulism outbreak (UNDATED)

A major recall of organic baby formula. ByHeart is recalling its baby formula products after an outbreak of botulism that hospitalized 15 infants in 12 states. That includes the Whole Nutrition and Anywhere Pack pouches, sold at Target, Whole Foods and Walmart. Anyone who has the formula should throw it out immediately. No children have been sickened in Wisconsin, but there have been cases in both Minnesota and Illinois.

Woodman’s grocery stores get rid of pennies at checkout (UNDATED)

Another major Wisconsin retailer is doing away with pennies. Woodman’s grocery stores, with 20 locations in Illinois and Wisconsin, will be rounding all cash sales to the nearest nickel, and store self-checkout kiosks will stop accepting cash in December. Digital and debit card payments will remain unchanged. The US Treasury stopped minting pennies this year, and shortages are already taking place across the country.

Trial date set for man accused of stalking Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice (MADISON)

A Racine man accused of stalking a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice is headed to trial. Online court records show 37-year-old Ryan Thornton is scheduled for jury trial in Dane County in January 2026. Police say Thornton sent multiple threatening emails to Chief Justice Jill Karofsky this summer, and allegedly admitted to police she was “going down”. Thornton has also harassed the Office of Lawyer Regulation, making over 70 calls to complain about a lawyer who represented him in a 2019 domestic abuse case. Justice Karofsky told investigators the threats worried her so much she asked for a security escort to attend several sporting events.