Wisconsin AM News Summary

Send ornaments for holiday tree honoring troops (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers is inviting you to contribute ornaments for this year’s holiday tree honoring troops. The Tribute to Our Troops Tree tradition began in 2005 and honors Wisconsin service members who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Ornaments can be sent in honor of Wisconsin service members, past and present, in Wisconsin and abroad. The invitation is open to families of all service members and can be personalized. If you want your ornament to be included in this year’s tree, it needs to be received no later than November 20th. Ornaments will then be displayed throughout the month of December.

Wisconsin ranks first in drug take back (UNDATED)

Wisconsin ranked first in the country during fall Drug Take Back collection. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wisconsin collected nearly 54,000 pounds of unwanted medication during the October 25th take back event. 258 law enforcement agencies participated in the event and there were more than 300 collection sites where people could drop off unwanted meds. Since Wisconsin started doing Drug Take Back events in 2010, more than 1.42 million pounds of unwanted meds have been collected. Wisconsin has two Drug Take Back events, one during the spring and one during the fall, but unwanted meds can be dropped off year-round at one of more than 500 permanent drug disposal boxes across the state.

DWD grants available for health care job training program (UNDATED)

Health care employers are being encouraged to apply for training grants. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has a new round of grant funding available for state health care employers that will help them train workers and fill critical workforce needs. Grant funding would reimburse those health care employers for developing training alongside community partners like nonprofits, educational institutions, Tribal governments, or workforce development boards. The health care and social assistance sector makes up 15% of the state’s employment. There’s a total of $2.25 million in grant funding available.

Meta revealed as owner of A.I. data center going up in Dodge County (BEAVER DAM)

The owner of the A-I data center going up in Beaver Dam is revealing itself to be tech giant Meta. It’s already been widely reported that Meta is the owner of the development that will take up several hundred acres of land that was annexed to Beaver Dam about a year ago. At a Wednesday announcement, Meta said it will invest more than a-billion dollars in the local economy. A-thousand people will be hired for construction jobs at the peak of the project. Meta says more than 100 people will work at the data center once it’s operational in 2027. Local opponents are fighting the data center. They say it will drain groundwater, spike utility bills, and disrupt wildlife.

Madison suburb drops contract with controversial AI security company (VERONA)

A Madison suburb is dropping a contract with an AI based security company. Flock Safety offers assistance to police through the use of tracking data and tracking potential AMBER Alert vehicles, but Verona Mayor Luke Diaz says Flock can’t be trusted with that information anymore. Critics accuse Flock of sharing its data with federal agencies like ICE, and “suggesting” police investigate people based on their tracking models. Diaz says the city may go back to using its own surveillance cameras and not sending those videos to a third party.

Evers signs order allowing more parents to apply for emergency assistance (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers is lowering the restrictions on a program that offers financial assistance to struggling parents. Evers on Wednesday signed an executive order telling the Department of Children and Families to allow people applying for the state’s emergency assistance program to claim the government shutdown is affecting their budgets. Families seeking the assistance will still have to meet income standards. Evers’ office says the order will cut red tape and get assistance to families that face eviction or homelessness, and those who can’t afford to heat their home or buy food. If you need assistance, contact your local United Way or other community service agency by dialing 2-1-1.