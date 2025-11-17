Wisconsin AM News Summary

Democrats introduce legislation to regulate data centers (MADISON)

Proposed legislation would regulate projects like data centers in Wisconsin. Democratic Beloit State Senator Mark Spreitzer says the bill puts up guardrails. Spreitzer says those guardrails need to be put in at the state level to protect the environment, to protect workers and to protect the communities that projects want to locate in. The bill would require data centers to get at least 70 percent of their energy from renewable sources, pay fair wages, and publicly report their water and energy usage.

New tool hopes to streamline child care licensing process (UNDATED)

A new online tool has been launched to streamline Wisconsin child care licensing. Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of children and families say it will cut licensing processing times in half, making it easier for people to start licensed or certified childcare programs. Evers and the department hope that will help bolster the childcare industry in Wisconsin by making the licensing process more accessible. The tool includes a new interactive webpage and an online licensing application. Until this year, child care license applications were required to be submitted exclusively via hard copy.

DNR announces winner of State Park sticker contest (DELAVAN-DARIEN)

A Delavan-Darien high school student has won the 2026 Wisconsin State Park sticker design contest. The design by graduated senior Jaelyn Logterman, is inspired by her own adventures with her dog and depicts a black lab enjoying time on the water. Logterman says chasing the dog around throughout his adventures helped keep her feet wet throughout her childhood. The Department of Natural Resources sponsored design contest is open to artwork submissions from high school-age students attending Wisconsin’s public, private or parochial schools or homeschools. The 2026 contest saw more than 150 submissions. Passes are available for purchase online, at state park system properties and at DNR service centers.

Greater Milwaukee Chair Brennan may join governor’s race (MILWAUKEE)

There may soon be another Democratic candidate for governor. Greater Milwaukee Chairman and former advisor to Governor Tony Evers Joel Brennan mentioned a possible run on his weekly radio appearance on W T M J radio last week. Brennan worked with Evers during his first term, and has been a Democratic political insider for many years. Brennan says he’s been discussing the idea with his wife and close friends, and that Democrats “can be on the offensive” when it comes to the state Legislature. He says he is likely to make a decision in a few weeks. Brennan would be joining an already crowded Democratic primary. Democrats who’ve already announced include lieutenant governor Sarah Rodriguez, Milwaukee County executive David Crowley, state senator Kelda Roy’s, state representative Francesca Hong and former WEDC executive Director Missy Hughes.