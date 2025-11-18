Wisconsin AM News Summary

Schimel sworn in as interim US Attorney (MILWAUKEE)

A newly sworn federal prosecutor is familiar to many Wisconsin voters. Brad Schimel was sworn in as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Monday after President Donald Trump removed a Biden era appointee at the start of this year. The former Wisconsin attorney general received Trump’s endorsement and Elon Musk’s financial support in running for Wisconsin Supreme Court, losing to Justice Susan Crawford in the April election. Schimel’s term as a Waukesha County circuit court judge ended in August. U.S. attorneys are usually appointed after a state’s U.S. senators recommend a list of candidates, and the president nominates one to the Senate for approval. Wisconsin Democrat, Senator Tammy Baldwin, said President Trump “blew up” that process. Interim appointments are limited to 120 days, but district court judges can extend that.

New UW research center brings focus on aging (MADISON)

Bringing new research on aging to UW Madison. A new research center will focus on understanding how metabolic changes associated with aging influence health and cause disease. The National Institute on Aging has recognized the UW School of Medicine and Public Health’s strength in aging research through a competitive grant awarded for the Wisconsin Nathan Shock Center of Excellence in the Basic Biology of Aging. The center will bring together more than 40 researchers from across the UW–Madison campus who work on metabolism and aging, with the goal of generating insights that may one day guide improved approaches to health care. UW and the NIH are investing $6.3 million in the center to foster cross-campus collaboration. Wisconsin joins eight other Nathan Shock Centers, which are named for the first director of the National Institute on Aging, part of the NIH.

Former village trustee charged in complex animal abuse case (WAUSAU)

A former village trustee from central Wisconsin faces more than 40 counts of animal neglect and abuse. 49-year-old Sean Dumais served as a Village Trustee in Kronenwetter until losing a re-election bid in 20-24. Investigators say he was trusted with caring for and treating several animals, but instead left them in unsanitary kennels with no access to food or clean water. Additionally, an Illinois animal rescue group is accusing him of taking more than 100 thousand dollars for animal care services, which were never provided. Police describe the investigation as complex and ongoing, with further court action scheduled for mid-January.

Republicans introduce bill to create population goal for wolves in Wisconsin (MADISON)

Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation to create a population goal for wolves in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the bill from Grand View Representative Chanz Green and New Richmond Senator Rob Stafsholt would require the Department of Natural Resources to include a specific population goal for wolves in the state’s wolf management plan. A wolf limit has been backed by hunters who contend Wisconsin’s growing population justifies a hunting season, while animal advocate groups argue the population isn’t big enough to hunt. A similar bill requiring a statewide limit on gray wolves was passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2023, but vetoed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

Wisconsin secures funding for EV charging stations (UNDATED)

Wisconsin will get federal funding for electric vehicle charging station projects across the state. Democratic Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation made the announcement Monday after a court overturned efforts by the Trump Administration to halt the funds. Earlier this year Wisconsin joined a multistate lawsuit to stop the Trump Administration from blocking over $60 million in federal funding Wisconsin expected to get for EV infrastructure projects. $14 million will go towards 26 projects during this latest round of funding. The Evers administration says despite this latest funding, federal threats to the program remain.

Stay safe in the woods this gun deer season with tips from the WI DNR (MADISON)

Before you head out into the woods for the gun deer season this weekend, be sure to be safe. Wisconsin D N R warden Jeff Mulroney says every hunter should remember the basic rules of firearms, sometimes called TAB-K. Treat every firearm as if it is loaded, always keep the gun pointed in a safe direction, be sure of your target and beyond, and keep your finger out of the trigger guard until you are ready to fire. Be sure to wear your blaze orange, and if you’re hunting in a group be sure of where everyone in your hunting party is at all times. Be sure to check the safety of any deer stand before you get into it, and be sure someone knows where you’ll be hunting and when you will be back.