Wisconsin AM News Summary

Many Senate passed bills likely headed to Evers vetoes (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Legislature’s deep partisan divide was on display as the state Senate took to the floor on Tuesday. Democratic Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein criticized Republican authored bills, saying nothing on the day’s calendar addressed costs and affordability for working families across the state of Wisconsin. She said Democrats “are frustrated and dismayed.” Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Republicans addressed costs and affordability with a middle-class tax cut in the latest state budget, while Democrats introduce bills that let local governments increase their levies to raise property taxes. He said Democratic complaints seems “a little disingenuous.” Democratic Governor Tony Evers is expected to veto numerous Republican measures, including bills to prohibit undocumented persons from receiving taxpayer financed health care, to ban local governments from setting up income programs, and to allow new cigar bars to open. The Senate will not return to the Capitol until January.

Sports betting bill ready for Assembly vote (MADISON)

A sports betting bill is on the fast track at the Capitol in Madison, with the Assembly set to take it up on Wednesday. It would require online operators give at least 60% of revenues to tribal partners under a “hub-and-spoke” model, with bets placed off-site routed through servers located at tribal casinos. Governor Tony Evers said that’s necessary if he’s to sign the bill. Evers also told WISN’s “UpFront” that he’s not concerned about opposition to the bill by major operators including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and Fanatics. State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said his Republican caucus is still discussing whether they can support the legislation.

Republican bill would prohibit candy and soda FoodShare purchases (MADISON)

Wisconsin Foodshare recipients would be prohibited from purchasing soda and candy with their benefits under terms of a bill being taken up in the Assembly today. The Republican authored measure would require Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services to apply for a waiver from the US Department of Agriculture to enforce the restrictions. If the waiver is approved, DHS must prohibit the use of FoodShare benefits to purchase candy and soda. If it’s not approved DHS is required to resubmit the waiver annually until it’s granted. Authors say their goal is to help Wisconsinites eat healthier, opponents claim it’s punishing low-income residents. The bill would require DHS to create a candy and soda database at a cost of around $6 million.

Baldwin says she’d vote to release Epstein files, but Trump could just release them himself (WASHINGTON DC)

As the U.S. House votes overwhelmingly to compel the justice department to release records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin says first and foremost we need to do right by the victims. The Democrat says that means 100 percent transparency and accountability. She also says President Donald Trump could simply release the files himself, but is trying to protect “a billionaire pedophile friend of his.” Baldwin says she would absolutely support Senate legislation to release the Epstein files.

Wear your high-vis clothing in the woods during the hunt, says DNR (MADISON)

If you’re heading out into the woods this weekend, be sure to wear something visible. Wisconsin DNR warden Jeff Mulroney says blaze orange and hunter pink outdoors wear is inexpensive and widely available. While non-hunters are recommended to wear that clothing, all hunters are required to wear high visibility gear on at least 50 percent of their body and on their head. The nine-day gun deer season opens on Saturday. More info is online at D N R dot WI dot Gov.