Wisconsin AM News Summary

Thew in custody for Juneau County triple homicide (ELROY)

The suspect in a Juneau County triple homicide has been found. According to the Juneau Couty Sheriff’s Office 47-year-old Virgil Thew was apprehended Thursday in Elroy, about 13 miles from the crime scene in New Lisbon. Thew is the suspect in the deaths of 33-year-old Elizabeth Kolba, and two girls aged 12 and 13. The bodies were discovered December 30th in a New Lisbon home after one of the girls was reported missing. It’s unclear when the victims were killed. Thew faces three counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Name unsealed for suspect in Lily Peters homicide (CHIPPEWA FALLS)

The teen charged in the April 2022 murder and sexual assault of 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls is no longer identified by his initials in court documents. He is Carson Peters Berger. A Chippewa County judge unsealed the complaint against the 16-year-old on Thursday. Investigators say he killed Peters as he was escorting her home after spending a day with her aunt in the spring of 20-22. Peters Berger, who was 14 at time, told investigators he had been planning the incident and wanted to know what it felt like to take a life. He also admitted to returning to the scene to “hide her body better” after he learned she was reported missing. Peters Berger return to court for a hearing in June after pleading not guilty to homicide and sexual assault charges in December. He faces life in prison if found guilty.

Update on Abundant Life School shooting (MADISON)

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes has provided an update on last month’s shooting at Abundant Life Christian School. Barnes said investigators collected collected 2 firearms at the scene, but believe only one was used. 21 shell casings were recovered at the scene. The chief said at this time they will not be naming where these firearms were purchased. Barnes says police have yet to confirm a motive for why student Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow shoot several people in a school classroom December 16th, killing a fellow student and a teacher and then herself. Barnes says detectives are examining Rupnow’s social media activity and writing search warrants and subpoenas for social media and tech companies. No charging decisions will be made until detectives review all the evidence linked to the case.

Respiratory illnesses increasing in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Respiratory illnesses are increasing across Wisconsin, including influenza. Department of Health Services epidemiologist Tom Haupt encourages you to get a flu shot. DHS is seeing an increase in hospitalizations for flu, as well as for Covid and RSV. Vaccinations are available for all three, and can lessen symptoms or even prevent infection. Haupt says it’s unfortunate that the state’s current flu vaccination rate is only about 30%. A flu shot can also help prevent co-infections with H5N1 bird flu, which could lead to severe illness. If you do become ill, you should stay home when possible and practice good hygiene, coughing into your sleeve, sneezing into a tissue and washing your hands.

Firefighter and brother in court for beating man (MILWWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee firefighter and his brother, charged with severely beating a man who broke into their home, were in court this week. Attorney Craig Mastantuono (mass-tan-TUNE-o) is representing 38-year-old firefighter Ty Dright-Jackson. He spoke Wednesday with FOX 6 Milwaukee, and said the actions by Dright-Jackson and 33-year-old Tramel Dright were self defense and defense of their property after they found 27-year-old Jalon Nutt in their home December 4th, Prosecutors say the brothers beat Nutt so badly, including with a baseball bat, that he required a breathing tube at one point. Court filings show Nutt has a history of breaking into homes. Both brothers are due back in court on Feb. 5 for a status conference.

DNR takes comment on updated deer management zones (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources laid out an updated plan on how the deer hunt is managed at a hearing on Wednesday. D N R deer program specialist Jeff Pritzl says much of the northern part of the state will revert to local habitat boundaries, rather than county-wide boundaries. The changes come after a number of poor harvests in northern Wisconsin, and requests from hunters to go back to more focused deer management. You can find out more about the changes and offer public comment online at D N R dot W I dot Gov.

DHS issues latest round of opioid settlement funds (UNDATED)

The Department of Health Services issues another round of opioid settlement funds. From October through December of 2024, DHS awarded more than $21 million to agencies across Wisconsin. That marks the largest amount awarded in a quarterly period since Wisconsin began receiving funds in 2022 from national litigation against pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy chains. Grants awarded support projects designed to prevent non-medical use of opioids, reduce the harms of opioid use, and expand access to treatment and recovery supports for people with an opioid use disorder. DHS has received about $75 million so far from the litigation, and is due to get another roughly $153 million in funds through 2038.