Wisconsin AM News Summary

Assembly hits pause on online sports betting bill (MADISON)

At the Capitol, Republican lawmakers have tapped the breaks on an online sports betting bill that was seemingly fast tracked. The recently introduced measure was abruptly pulled from the state Assembly’s Wednesday floor calendar. Majority Leader Tyler August said the decision was made after he had conversations with a couple of members over the weekend. August didn’t elaborate, but said there are no constitutional issues, and he was confident the bipartisan bill would have passed if brought to a vote. The Assembly will reconsider the measure in January, while its status in the state Senate remains unclear. The bill would require online wagers to be routed through servers located at tribal casinos or properties, something Governor Tony Evers has said is necessary for his support. It’s drawn opposition from conservative groups.

School consolidation bills face likely Evers vetoes (MADISON)

School consolidation legislation passed the Wisconsin state Assembly on Wednesday. Authors of the Republican bills that would provide incentives and grants for districts that consolidate or share grades say that would take the pressure off taxpayers who’ve increasingly been called on to fund schools through local referendums. Democrats who oppose the measures argue Republicans have failed to adequately fund K-12 education for years, assuming the bills passed the state Senate early next year, they face likely vetoes from Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

Effort to bring postpartum Medicaid extension to Assembly vote fails (MADISON)

State Assembly Democrats on Wednesday attempted to force a vote to extend Medicaid coverage for postpartum mothers. Wisconsin and Arkansas are the only states that have not extended postpartum Medicaid coverage from just 60 days to a full year. The state Senate passed the bipartisan bill on a 32-1 vote in April, at which time Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was opposed. Vos said he would never support what he called “an expansion of welfare.” On what was likely the final session day this year, Minority Leader Greta Neubauer accused Vos and Majority Leader Tyler August of violating Assembly rules to derail Democrats’ efforts to bring the bill to a vote. Similar legislation has previously passed in the Senate without ever coming to a vote in the Assembly.

New study shows nearly half of Wisconsinites will pay wheel tax by end of 2025 (UNDATED)

Wheel taxes are becoming more common in Wisconsin according to a new Wisconsin Policy Forum survey. Communications Director Mark Sommerhauser says by the end of this year, nearly half of Wisconsinites will have to pay a wheel tax to their municipality or county. Sommerhauser says inflation is a major cause for the increase in wheel taxes, as the amount of state aid municipalities receive has lagged the pace of inflation. Statewide revenue from local wheel taxes totaled more than $75 million in 2025, an increase of 12% compared to 2019. The wheel tax has been an option for Wisconsin municipalities since 1967, and for counties since 1979.

DOJ offering tips on avoiding scams during International Fraud Awareness Week (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is highlighting ways to avoid scams during International Fraud Awareness Week. A DOJ public education flyer outlines several warning signs. Those include being pressured to act quickly, being told to keep a transaction secret, or feeling confusion or uncertainty. If you experience any of these, don’t send money until you can verify what’s happening. Federal Trade Commission data for Wisconsin shows people over age 60 reported higher median losses than younger age groups. There were more than 30,000 fraud cases submitted in Wisconsin last year with reported losses totaling more than $109 million.

Tech firm pushes for annexation for new Dane County data center (DEFOREST)

The tech company looking to build a data center in Dane County is making another appeal to the Madison suburbs. Q T S Data Centers wants to build a 16-thousand-acre facility near the Village of DeForest on land currently inside the boundaries of the adjacent Town of Vienna. But the Vienna town board has dropped a proposal from the tech firm to approve a proposed annexation of that land. Q T S went to the DeForest village board Tuesday night to advocate for the plan, claiming the project will bring in 700 construction jobs. Many residents spoke against the project, citing water use, environmental impact and increases in energy prices. Village officials have 120 days to act on any annexation request.

BBB offers tips to stretch Thanksgiving budgets (UNDATED)

If your budget is looking tight this holiday season, the Better Business Bureau has some tips to stretch your dollars. Spokesperson Lisa Schiller says Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t have to be stressful on your budget. Be sure to check your pantry so you’re not doubling up on things you need, and make a menu and stick to it to prevent splurging on extra foods for the party. Consider making this year a potluck dinner, and have guests bring a dish to pass to help spread the costs of dinner.

Baldwin disappointed with appointment of former WI AG Schimel (WASHINGTON DC)

US Senator Tammy Baldwin is unhappy about the surprise appointment of former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimmel as the interim US Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. The Democrat says usually Wisconsin’s legislative delegation is consulted before these sorts of decisions. Baldwin points out that Wisconsin voters have rejected Schimel at the polls twice already. Schimmel’s appointment is for 120 days but district court judges could extend that.