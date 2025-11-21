Wisconsin AM News Summary

Bloomberg: Abbott Laboratories to acquire Exact Sciences (MADISON)

A Wisconsin biotech company is being bought by a major firm in the health care sector. Abbott Laboratories has agreed to acquire Madison-based cancer-screening company Exact Sciences in a deal with a total equity value of about $21 billion or $105 per share. Bloomberg News initially reported the potential acquisition on Wednesday and confirmed sale details on Thursday. Shares of Exact Sciences rose nearly 25% on Wednesday. Exact Sciences is one of Madison’s largest biotech companies, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Exact Sciences’ Cologuard non-invasive colorectal cancer test provides a convenient alternative compared to a colonoscopy. Abbot Labs is based in suburban Chicago with operations in over 160 countries and reports annual revenues of more than $40 billion from products including pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Annual WEC voter fraud report shows over 120 referrals from local clerks (MADISON)

A report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission says local clerks reported over 40 instances of possible voter fraud in the 2024 November Elections. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel , the report prepared for leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature tallied a total of 127 referrals to the Elections Commission for possible voting violations between September 13 of last year and November 4th of this year. 71 of those reports were for people voting twice and 8 were for felons voting. Other violations included people committing election bribery, someone trying to dissuade someone else from voting, and people voting with someone else’s absentee ballot. Wisconsin’s elections are handled at the local level, which makes widescale voter fraud nearly impossible. Commissioners will review the report at a meeting next week.

Madison community center seeks donations ahead of Thanksgiving (MADISON)

A Madison food bank is asking for emergency donations ahead of this weekend. W K O W in Madison reports Goodman Community Center is requesting cash and food donations ahead of its distribution event on Saturday and Sunday. Goodman is especially in need of vegetable oil, brownie mix, chicken or vegetable broth, and canned veggies. The Community Center is expecting four-thousand families to get their Thanksgiving meals this year. You can find out more and donate online at Goodman Center dot Org.

UW System approves new workload and gen ed policies (UNDATED)

The UW Board of Regents approves new minimum teaching requirements and a redesign of general education courses. The policy changes stem from the state’s biennial budget negotiations over the summer, which gave the University of Wisconsin System a $256 million increase but included mandated reforms. The workload policy requires instructional faculty and staff to teach at least one course per semester starting next fall, with some exceptions. The new general education policy starts in September and will reorganize courses into six broad categories, with students taking 30 to 36 credit hours in 10 to 12 courses. UW system leaders say that ensures courses transfer between schools and could reduce the time and cost for students to earn a degree.

Judge rules wedding barns can be required to get liquor licenses (UNDATED)

A judge rules that Wisconsin wedding barns can be required to obtain liquor licenses. Trempealeau County Judge Rian Radtke sided with the state Wednesday, upholding a 2023 law that overhauled state alcohol licensing. Radtke ruled that the State Legislature was correct in its assessment that consuming alcohol carries risks and requires public safety mitigation. Starting next year, wedding barn owners will either need a liquor license to serve alcohol or a special permit to serve beer and wine without a license no more than six times a year.

Flags at half-staff to remember Waukesha Christmas Parade victims (UNDATED)

Flags across Wisconsin are flying at half-staff. Flags have been at half-staff since November 6 in honor of former Vice President Dick Chaney. On Friday, flags around Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack which claimed the lives of five adults and an 8-year-old child. Governor Tony Evers said the tragedy forever changed the lives of families in Waukesha and across the state, and the memory of the victims “lives on through the strength, resilience, generosity, and compassion we have seen exemplified by the entire Waukesha community.”