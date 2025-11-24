Wisconsin AM News Summary

DHS statement refutes CDC vaccine autism claims (MADISON)

Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services is rebutting debunked claims linking childhood vaccines with autism. The website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says a link between vaccines and autism cannot be ruled out – a reversal from the CDC’s longstanding stance that there is no link. Even though a connection between vaccines and autism has long been debunked by research, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long promoted the discredited claim. In a statement, Wisconsin DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson calls the CDC claims “a fundamental distortion of science and the truth.”

Krug hopeful Monday absentee ballot bill may eventually pass (MADISON)

Allowing the processing of absentee ballots a day before an election in Wisconsin has bipartisan support in the Legislature but wasn’t part of any elections bills passed in the Assembly last week. Republican Representative Scott Krug thinks lawmakers will get there eventually. Krug noted last week that 43 other states have an early processing system of some kind, and that the Monday processing lawmakers have been discussing would be the strictest of all of those processes. Krug is hopeful that an informational hearing would allow his colleagues to learn how that would work and how would make a difference. The Assembly passed a bill that includes provisions changing how absentee ballots are processed, eliminates use of central count locations and prohibits “pop-up” absentee ballot collection sites. Krug says another which sets hours for voting by absentee ballot stands a good chance being signed into law.

Wisconsin Eye public access channel needs immediate funding to stay on air (MADISON)

The independent network that provides coverage of the Wisconsin Legislature needs over 800-thousand dollars to stay solvent. Wisconsin Eye C E O Jon Henkes (HENK-ess) says the state has a 10-million dollar matching grant for the cable channel, but he’s hoping lawmakers will simply release the funding. Henkes says he has been talking with both Republicans and Democrats on the issue, and thinks both sides agree having an independent voice covering the government is vital to provide open and fair information for citizens.

Deer hunter found dead in Fond du Lac County (TOWN OF OAKFIELD)

A deer hunter is dead in Fond du Lac County in what may be the deer season’s first fatality. Deputies report a hunter was found dead near a tree stand Saturday night in the Town of Oakfield. Initial reports say the 24-year-old from Lomira died of an accidental gunshot. The victim has not been identified pending notification of family. D N R wardens remind hunters to be careful getting in and out of their tree stands, and to lower and raise their rifles using a sling rather than attempting to carry them into the stand themselves.

Consider helping a local animal shelter this holiday season (UNDATED)

Consider helping a local humane society this holiday season if you’re looking for a way to give back. Marathon County Humane Society Executive Director Lisa Litermann says donations are a great way to help. Those can either be monetary or items that your local shelter might need. Litermann says after that, another way to help is by donating an animal if your situation allows for it. Contact your local shelter for more info on how you can help.

USGS closing facility in Western Wisconsin (LA CROSSE)

The United States Geological Survey office in La Crosse is closing. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that according to U.S. Department of the Interior budget documents, the primary area of research conducted in La Crosse will end, justifying closing the facility. The La Crosse facility focuses on ecosystems research. According to the Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center website, the La Crosse facility employs 86 biologists, geographers, and other scientists or specialists. It’s unclear if employees at the facility will have the chance to relocate or continue their research.