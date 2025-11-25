Wisconsin AM News Summary

DA says Geyser will likely be extradited to Waukesha County. (WAUKESHA) Slenderman assailant Morgan Geyser will likely be extradited to Waukesha County. District Attorney Leslie Basey briefed the media on Monday, and said Waukesha County is Geyser’s home county for charging purposes. Geyser is accused of cutting off a monitoring bracelet and walking away from a Madison group home over the weekend. Assistant DA Carrie Nickolie called that “extremely concerning,” noting that Geyser blatantly violate a very simple condition to stay in a placement and keep a bracelet on. The 23-year-old who was convicted in the 2014 Slenderman stabbing was taken into custody Sunday in Illinois. Basey says new charges are up to Dane County prosecutors, but that her office will petition to have Geyser’s placement revoked. Chief John Patterson said Madison police learned Sunday morning that convicted Slenderman assailant Morgan Geyser went missing from a group home on the city’s west side some 12 hours earlier.

Lawmakers again introduce legislation to establish sandhill crane hunting season (MADISON)

Lawmakers are reintroducing a bill to allow sandhill crane hunting in Wisconsin. It’s the third time in twelve years that lawmakers are trying to advance a proposal that would establish a hunting season for the bird in the state. The bill would also include provisions that would reimburse corn growers up to 50% of the cost of treatment to keep birds away from corn fields. Those in favor of the legislation says it would help farmers who have crops, mostly corn, that have crops damaged by the bird. Those opposed say it wouldn’t help farmers that much and could have damaging effects on the sandhill crane population in Wisconsin. Previous versions of the bill have not reached the governor’s desk.

Snowy owls have returned to Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Snowy owls have made their way to Wisconsin. The birds make an annual migration trip south from Canada, and avian experts are urging caution for those who might encounter the birds. If you see a snowy owl, you’re encouraged to keep your distance and take a photo but also keep your visit brief. The presence of humans disrupts rodent activity which then impacts the owls’ hunting opportunities. The owls are all white with black spots. Snowy owls typically remain close to their breeding areas in the Arctic Circle, but a small number reach Wisconsin each year.

Don’t break your gift budget this holiday, says BBB (UNDATED)

Keep an eye on your budget as you start holiday shopping this week. Lisa Schiller with the Better Business Bureau says making a plan for what gifts you’re getting for who will save you from what may look like good deals. The key is to prevent impulse buying. Schiller says there will be plenty of deals in your social media feed or your phone’s notifications this week, but just stick to your plan and your budget and you’ll make it to next year just fine.

Man arrested after Saturday night chain of mayhem (MADISON)

A man is under arrest after allegedly causing a chain of mayhem in Madison Saturday night. Madison police say the incidents started around 9:30 pm Saturday when the 21-year-old suspect stole his friend’s car and phone on the North side. The man then lured in a person walking their dog to get directions, before stealing that victim’s phone and causing them to fall on and critically injure their dog. Around 10:45, the driver crashed into a total of 13 vehicles before the car he was in rolled over. He then fled from officers on foot and was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, strong arm robbery, eluding police, and driving a stolen vehicle. Police say the dog will likely be euthanized due to its injuries.

Madison Metro secures federal grant to replace older busses (MADISON)

A big federal grant for Madison Metro. The $17,432,700 in funding will go to replace the oldest buses in Metro Transit’s fleet with modern, fuel-efficient hybrid vehicles. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said that will improve reliability for riders and reduce maintenance costs associated with buses at or beyond their federally established useful life. The mayor thanked Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson for ensuring Wisconsin remains competitive for federal infrastructure investments that directly improve local services. She also extended gratitude to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. The grant is part of a broader $2 billion initiative announced November 20 by Secretary Duffy to modernize transit bus infrastructure across the country. The funding, administered by the Federal Transit Administration is designed to improve the safety and reliability of America’s bus systems.