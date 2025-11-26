Wisconsin AM News Summary

Geyser waives extradition from Illinois (CHICAGO)

Morgain Geyser waives extradition from Illinois. The 23-year-old briefly appeared before a judge in Cook County Court in Chicago on Tuesday. The judge told Geyser, in handcuffs and a blue jail jumpsuit, that Waukesha County has 30 days to transport her back to Wisconsin. Waukesha County prosecutors had objected to the assailant in the 2014 Slenderman attack being granted conditional release from a psychiatric facility to a group home in Madison. Geyser allegedly cut off her monitoring device and left Madison on a bus with a 43-year-old man. Both were apprehended Sunday night at a Posen, Illinois, truck stop. Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese addressed what happens once Morgan Geyser returns to Wisconsin that during a Monday press conference. Boese said it will be up to Department of Health Services whether to file a petition to revoke Geyser’s conditional release. Boese said her office is hopeful that DHS do proceeds with that. and fully support that she should be in custody.

Deer harvest up on opening of gun deer season, says DNR (UNDATED)

Opening weekend deer harvest numbers are up from a year ago according to the Department of Natural Resources. Deer specialist Jeff Pritzel says harvest numbers are up by about 3,000 over last year. Total gun harvest is over 90-thousand and combined with the archery season, around 212-thousand deer have been harvested this year. Two shooting incidents happened over the weekend as well, one was fatal. The D N R is still accepting chronic wasting disease samples from opening weekend, just look for testing sites online at D N R dot W I dot Gov or on your Go-Wild app.

Major snow storm heading to northern Wisconsin for Thanksgiving (DULUTH, MN)

Expect some heavy snow in northern Wisconsin this Thanksgiving holiday. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ketzel Levins says the south shore of Lake Superior could see over a foot of snow or more by Thursday. Hurley Wisconsin could see as much as three feet of snow by the end of the day on Thanksgiving. Levins says anyone who had been planning to travel in or to far northern Wisconsin should reconsider their plans and be careful out on the roads.

Expect busy travel over next week during the holiday (UNDATED)

If you’re hitting the road or the skies to see family this Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone. AAA Spokesperson Nick Jarmus they’re expecting 1.6 million people to travel for the holiday in Wisconsin, which is up 2% for a record breaking year last year. Jarmus says travel records have been broken every year for the last few years post-COVID, and they expect that to continue. Jarmus says Sunday will be another peak travel day as people head home after the holiday. AAA is offering a Tow to Go service, which will allow people to get them and their vehicle home safely.

Board of Regents approves apparel contract extension with Under Armour (MADISON)

The UW Board of Regents approves an extension of Wisconsin’s apparel deal with Under Armour. The new agreement includes a commitment from Under Armour toward name, image and likeness contracts for Badger athletes starting at $175,000 a year. Athletic Director Chris McIntosh previously said the department would increase its investment in the universities football team, which is in the midst of its second straight losing season. The total minimum value for the extension is $104.5 million over 10 years, compared to $96.75 million for the 10-year agreement that started in 2016.

Democrats react to Republican abortion pill bagging bill (MADISON)

State Senate Democrats see a Republican proposal as an attack on abortion access in Wisconsin. The legislation would force women who use abortion medication to end a pregnancy or medically address a miscarriage to collect, bag up, and return any biological byproducts to their prescribing doctor. Senators LaTonya Johnson and Kelda Roys say it’s simply a way to punish the women in question. Johnson calls the bill from Republican Senator Andre Jacques “weird and evasive.” Republicans say the “Clean Water for All Life” bill would help protect Wisconsin’s waterways. The FDA recently rejected a petition from a pro-life group to restrict access to mifepristone due to a lack of evidence that the pills impact the environment. The bill from Jacques and Representatives Lindee Brill and Nate Gustafson is being circulated for co-sponsors.

Bids to move coal piles come in under projections (GREEN BAY)

Bids to move coal piles on the Green Bay waterfront come in under projections. Before any move can take place, a new facility at the site of the former Pullian power plant must be constructed. The project was expected to cost $50 million or more, but the five base bids submitted by the November 18th deadline ranged from about 41 to $48 million. The expansion plans include constructing a new dock wall, dredging part of the Fox River to allow ships access to the new site, construction of a stormwater detention basin and installation of mooring features. The bids are expected to be reviewed by the county’s Planning, Development and Transportation Committee on December 2nd and could go to the full County Board December 17th.