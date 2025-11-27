Wisconsin AM News Summary

Common Council approves new police contract (MILWAUKEE)

The Milwaukee Common Council signs off on a new four-year contract with the Milwaukee Police Association. Alder Mark Chambers tells Fox 6 his yes vote was an easy one – noting the need to properly compensate officers working since 2022 or 2023 without a contract. Alder Alex Brower explained his no vote to Fox 6, saying his constituents want accountability from individual officers and the department. Police officers will get raises of 14.25%, plus $25 million in back pay for 2023-2025. The Common Council’s vote (on Tuesday) was ten “yes,” one “no,” and four abstentions.

Foxconn promises new jobs and investments (PLEASANT PRAIRIE)

Foxconn promises new jobs and investments in Racine County. The Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has approved a contract amendment providing up to $16 million in additional performance-based tax incentives to Foxconn in support of the company’s investment of an additional $569 million to expand operations in Mount Pleasant and create 1,374 new jobs over the next four years. Foxconn is eligible to earn up to a total of $96 million in tax credits through December 31, 2029. According to WEDC, the amended contract will have Foxconn create a total of 2,616 jobs and make $1.2 billion in capital investments during that period. In a statement, Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot said the village couldn’t comment on the specifics of Foxconn’s plans, but looks forward to working with the company.

Police release update on fiery crash (MADISON)

Madison police continue to search for 3 suspects, involved in last week’s fiery crash on the Beltline. It happened late last Monday morning when 2 vehicles were racing each other. Madison police have released video of last week’s crash, which shows the vehicles racing and then hitting a 3 vehicle, which was pushed into a semi before it flipped and landed in oncoming traffic and started on fire. Police say it’s a miracle nobody was hurt. The suspects ran from the scene.

WI joining lawsuit against Trump admin over homelessness prevention funds (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is joining a lawsuit against the Trump administration over homelessness prevention funding. Democratic Governor Tony Evers says the Trump administration is trying to make drastic and immediate changes and cuts to funding for the Continuum of Care program. That program funds housing and other services for people at risk of and experiencing homelessness. Billions of dollars a year are distributed through the program to state, local, and nonprofit entities to provide those services. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is proposing to take away local decision-making and impose a 30 percent cap, down from around 90 percent, on housing programs.