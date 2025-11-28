Wisconsin AM News Summary

Judge Dugan case will proceed to trial (MILWAUKEE)

Trial is scheduled to begin next month for the judge accused of helping an undocumented man evade federal agents inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse. During a hearing on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman told prosecutors and attorneys representing Judge Hannah Dugan to assume the trial will begin as planned on December 11 with jury selection. Prosecutors plan to call witnesses including federal agents and others who were inside the courthouse and courtroom when Dugan allegedly helped Eduardo Flores-Ruiz avoid being taken into custody in April of this year. Agents arrested Flores-Ruiz outside the courthouse after a brief foot chase and the Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended Judge Dugan not long after. The case has drawn national attention amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

USDA loan will help fund new hospital in rural western Wisconsin (ST. CROIX FALLS)

Federal funding will help construct a new hospital in rural western Wisconsin. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Andrew Iverson announced St. Croix Regional Medical Center will receive $105 million to construct a 130,000-square-foot replacement critical access hospital in St. Croix Falls. The existing hospital was constructed in 1954, and many aspects of the building have reached or exceeded their useful lifespan. Once completed, the new hospital will increase bed capacity to 25, add surgical and specialty care units, incorporate state of the art imaging and diagnostics, and have a state-of-the-art floor plan to support efficient patient flow and centralize outpatient services. There will also be a shift in focus with expanded space allocated to outpatient services.

Watch out for phony products on major websites, says DATCP (MADISON)

As we enter the holiday shopping season, you should be careful with what you buy online even on major shopping sites. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Michelle Reinen says criminals are able to put phony and fake products on websites like Walmart and Amazon. Always check the reviews to make sure actual people are responding and it isn’t simply a bunch of automated 5 star reviews. One tactic scammers use is to place ads in search engines, hoping to catch people with too good to be good deals on major sites. Often those products are simply pulled from the store once people buy them, leaving you on the hook to get a refund if you can.

Deadline for black bear and turkey spring authorizations approaching (UNDATED)

Time is running out for hunters to apply for the 2026 black bear and turkey spring hunting seasons. Hunters might be in the middle of the deer firearm season, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding you to apply for the upcoming spring black bear and turkey hunting seasons. The drawing for black bear authorizations will be done in February and for turkeys it will be done in December. Applicants will be notified via email if they’ve been selected, or they can check their Go Wild account. The deadline to apply for either is midnight on December 10th. More info can be found on the DNR’s website.