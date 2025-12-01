Wisconsin AM News Summary

Highground offers retreats for veterans (NEILLSVILLE)

Wisconsin’s Highground offers programs for veterans. Chris Pettis, executive director of the Highground Veterans Memorial Park, said that began in 2017 and now includes retreats that focus on PTSD management, including one retreat for male veterans, two female retreats, a couples retreat and a winter retreat. Pettis said he’s also working on developing a caregiver retreat that is focused on the caregiver, not just the veteran. The retreats allow participants to work through different mindfulness techniques to address some of the traumas of either combat or some of the struggles of service, or life after service. Everyone is welcome to visit the 155-acre park located just west of Neillsville on US Highway 10 in Central Wisconsin. Pettis said the park is open 365 days a year, seven days a week, 24 hours a day. The park is home to over 15 different tributes honoring service from World War One through current conflicts, as well as the nation’s largest memorial to Native American veterans. Pettis said a lot of people in Wisconsin, including veterans do not even know about the Highground, and that visitors will be amazed by it. Find out more online at https://www.thehighground.us/

School consolidation bills ready for state Senate (MADISON)

School district consolidation gets a focus in the Wisconsin Legislature. A package of six bills Republican authored bills that would provide various incentives for districts to consolidate were introduced last month and fast tracked, receiving public hearings before being passed on largely partisan votes in the state Assembly. Districts that consolidate, and those that consolidate specific grades into one building, would be eligible for additional state funding. Democrats argued the Legislature has failed to adequately fund public education in Wisconsin. It’s not clear whether the state Senate will take up the legislation when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, or how it would fare should it reach the desk of Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

DHS urging you to get vaccinated as respiratory illness season gets underway (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging vaccinations with the holiday season here. Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist Tom Haupt says the combination of travel and colder temps makes this time of year the perfect recipe for spreading disease. Immunization Program Manager Dr. Stephanie Schauer says it’s not too late to get those vaccines, and even getting them now will give you protection for the bulk of the respiratory illness season. DHS data shows just 23% of Wisconsinites have received a flu shot this season, and only 9% got an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Parts of southern Wisconsin see records snowfall after weekend storms (UNDATED)

Southern Wisconsin saw plenty of snowfall over the weekend. Parts of southern Wisconsin saw record breaking snowfall from Saturday to Sunday morning. Madison saw 11.7 inches, setting a single day November record. Portions of southeastern Wisconsin saw anywhere from 6 to 11 inches, and in the southwestern part of the state snow totals ranged from 5 to 9 inches. Wisconsin won’t get a break from the winter weather as temps across the state are expected to dip into single digits this week.

Stick to a budget this Cyber Monday, says DATCP (MADISON)

It’s a good idea to make a holiday budget and stick to it this year. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Michelle Reinen says there will be a lot of deep discounts and impulse buys available for Cyber Monday so it’s best to not only shop around but decide on a gift before you start shopping to prevent impulse buying. Reinen says you should make a list of what you want to get for everyone you’re buying presents for. That will make it less likely you’ll simply buy someone on a supposed deal.

Madison suburb sues owners of apartment complex for over $800,000 (SUN PRAIRIE)

The city of Sun Prairie is moving forward with a six-figure lawsuit against the owners of an apartment complex. The Sun Prairie Star reports that a lawsuit was filed September 22nd in Dane County Court against owners of The Element On Main. It alleges that the 240 unit complex went without hot water for an entire week at the end of May 2025. The lawsuit is for 810-thousand dollars, which accounts for over 33-hundred separate counts for each day and each tenant that was affected. The Star was unable to contact anyone representing the property management company that owns The Element, and the property’s website has been removed from the internet.