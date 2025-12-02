Wisconsin AM News Summary

Temps set to plummet statewide (UNDATED)

Cold weather is on the way to Wisconsin. Following weekend snowfall of 11 inches or more across southern Wisconsin, an arctic front arrives midweek with light snow, followed by the coldest air of the season. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will see lows in the single digits below zero in southern and central Wisconsin and in the teens below zero accompanied by dangerous wind chills dipping to -25° for northern Wisconsin. Make sure to check your local forecast and bundle up before heading outside.

Applications for Bikes for Kids Wisconsin giveaway close December 15th (UNDATED)

Wisconsin organizations have less than two weeks to apply for bikes for their communities through Bikes for Kids Wisconsin. Executive Director Kristie GoForth says they accept bike donations year-round and then give them away in the spring. GoForth says since the program started nearly a decade ago, they’ve given away more than 14,000 bikes to those from underserved communities. Non-profit organizations, municipalities, public schools, and tribes are encouraged to apply. More info can be found on the Bikes for Kids Wisconsin website.

Yuengling beer expanding into Wisconsin (UNDATED)

America’s oldest beer is coming to Wisconsin. Yuengling beer is expanding into Wisconsin in early 2026. Yuengling Vice President of Operations Jennifer Yuengling says fans across the Midwest have been asking when the beer would be available in their state, and they’re thrilled to bring it to the Badger State. Yuengling was founded in Pennsylvania in 1829 and the brewery has remained family owned for six generations. You’ll be able to find where the beer is available by visiting Yuengling’s website.

Judge upholds $2M bond in Green Bay child death case (GREEN BAY)

A judge is upholding the $2 million bond for the suspect in a Green Bay toddler’s death. James Vanderleest requested his cash bond be lowered on Monday. The 22 year old faces reckless homicide and other counts for the June death of two-year-old Leo Escalante in Green Bay. No trial date has been set. VanderLeest returns to court Dec. 19 for a status conference. The parties are waiting on the medical examiner’s report before doing additional scheduling. James’ father, 48 year old David VanderLeest, faces counts of aiding a felon and obstruction. During a hearing Monday, another status conference for Jan. 15 was set, due to the same medical examiner report issue.

Green Bay schools consider more backpack rules (GREEN BAY)

Improving safety continues to be a topic of discussion in the Green Bay Area Public School District. The board of education is considering a proposal that would require students to keep their backpacks in their lockers. In September, a new policy was implemented that requires all high school students to have clear backpacks. This came after a loaded handgun was found in a backpack at Preble High School. Some on the board say a new backpacks-in-locker policy could present an opportunity for students to use their non-clear backpacks again. Student representatives of Intra-City Student Council argued against the policy, citing reasons like lack of access to personal items and that it doesn’t address the weapons issue. The school board has not yet taken any official action on the policy.

Schabusiness sentenced to more time in prison (FOND DU LAC)

A woman already in prison for a gruesome murder is getting extra prison time. Taylor Schabusiness was sentenced Monday to an additional 90 days confinement on top of the life prison sentence she’s already serving. Schabusiness pleaded guilty in October to attacking a staff member at Taycheeda Correctional last July while she was receiving treatment for an injury. Schabusiness also attacked her attorney during a plea hearing in the case this April.

Environmental group Clean Wisconsin seeks pause on approval of data centers (MADISON)

There’s an effort to put a pause on all data center construction in Wisconsin. Clean Wisconsin has gathered 1200 signatures since last Wednesday calling for legislators to stop approval of data center projects until stricter standards on energy and water use are put in place. The group points out that two of the data centers that have been already approved will use more power than every single residential customer combined. There has been widespread community pushback against the centers, and Microsoft has already dropped plans to build a facility near Caledonia. A plan to build another center in DeForest has a tech company asking the city to annex land away from a neighboring town after community protests prevented a transfer of property.