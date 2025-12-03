Wisconsin AM News Summary

Republican lawmakers urge WI’s congressional delegation to support legislation rolling back Clean Air Act program (UNDATED)

Republican lawmakers are asking Wisconsin’s congressional delegation to support federal legislation to roll back a Clean Air Act program. A letter signed by 18 Republicans in State Senate and Assembly urges support for a measure that would repeal vehicle inspection and maintenance program requirements under the Clean Air Act. The state lawmakers argue the program is no longer useful due to the economic burdens it places on citizens and technological advancements that reduce the need for testing. If successful, the legislation would end regulations that have been in place since 1984 in seven southeastern Wisconsin counties.

DNR releases preliminary numbers from Wisconsin’s deer hunt (UNDATED)

Preliminary numbers show a slight drop in hunter numbers during this year’s Wisconsin deer hunt. Department of Natural Resources Deer Program Specialist Jeff Pritzl says despite that there’s been relatively stable participation the last four years. Pritzl says there was a .12% drop in license sales for 2025, totaling 790,044. Hunters registered a total of 182,084 deer during this year’s gun season, including 96,016 antlerless and 86,068 antlered deer. That is down .8% compared to 2024, but the antlerless harvest was up 1.1%. There were two hunting incidents this year, one of which was fatal.

Know who to call in a household emergency before you have one, says BBB (UNDATED)

Try to have a list of trusted professionals on hand before you need to make an emergency call for service. Lisa Schiller with Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says simply picking the first name that pops up in a web search is a good way to get fleeced. Schiller likens it to picking the first business listed in the Yellow Pages, when those were still around. A good list to have is a locksmith, a plumber, and a computer repair tech. Pet owners should also ask around for a good veterinarian.

Associated Bank to merge with Nebraska-based American National (GREEN BAY)

One of Wisconsin’s largest banks is acquiring more locations. Associated Bank announced Monday it will be merging with Omaha-based American National. Associated C E O Andy Harmening says the move will strengthen the company’s reach in Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa. The merger will cost over 600-million dollars, and bring Associated’s total branches to over 200. The two companies are hoping to close the deal by next spring, if the merger is approved by federal agencies.

Shulfer deemed still incompetent to stand trial in parents deaths (STEVENS POINT)

A Portage County man accused of killing his parents last summer remains incompetent for trial. Court proceedings against John Shulfer were put on hold Tuesday after his defense team confirmed the 35-year-old isn’t fit to aid in his defense, but doctors believe it’s likely he will become competent within a year. Shulfer faces two counts of intentional homicide for allegedly killing Paula and Dale Shulfer at their rural Portage County home in July, John was shot and injured by responding officers but survived and remains jailed on a multi million dollar cash bond. Further court action is scheduled for early March, he faces life in prison if found guilty.