Wisconsin AM News Summary

Senate approves Voter ID amendment (MADISON)

As expected, the state Senate’s first floor session on Wednesday approved a measure that would protect Wisconsin’s Voter ID law through an amendment to the state Constitution. Senator Republican Van Wanggaard authored the language. The Racine Republican said he’s

unwilling to let the state’s decade old voter photo ID requirement be overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s liberal majority. Senators voted along party lines to approve the resolution which will go before voters in April following expected passage in the Assembly next week. Democrats argued the chamber should have taken up more pressing issues, including addressing gun violence. This is the measure’s second pass through the Legislature, which is required for any amendment to the constitution.

Wisconsin man arrested in connection to Minnesota bank robbery (VILLAGE OF WILTON)

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Cory Billstrom of Janesville was arrested Tuesday in the Village of Wilton as part of a coordinated effort with law enforcement agencies in both states. Sheriff’s deputies and local police made contact with Bilstrom outside a residence and took him into custody. He’s being held in the Monroe County Jail pending extradition to Minnesota, where he will face charges related to the bank robbery in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington. There was also an outstanding warrant for Bilstrom’s arrest from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

First federally funded EV charging stations open (UNDATED)

Charging stations at Kwik Trips in Ashland, Menomonie, and Chippewa Falls officially opened Tuesday, and additional stations are set to be available at other sites in the coming months. Governor Tony Evers says expanding the state’s EV infrastructure is a critical part of making sure Wisconsin can meet the demands of the 21st century workforce and economy, while embracing cleaner, more efficient transportation options. The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program funds the stations. Last year Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced $23 million for more than 50 EV infrastructure projects.

Hamilton steps down from Office of Community Wellness and Safety (MILWAUKEE)

Ashanti Hamilton is leaving his post as director of Milwaukee’s Office of Community Wellness and Safety. The former alderman became the head of the then-Office of Violence Prevention in August 2022. The announcement of Hamilton’s departure comes one day after the Milwaukee Police Department released its 2024 crime data, which includes a modest drop in homicides and other crimes including rape, aggravated assault, human trafficking, burglary, theft and arson – all decreased by single digits from the previous year. Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s office said Hamilton is moving to the private sector.

Teen accused of online threat to “shoot up” high school (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee police are investigating a threat against a high school. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office after a 14-year-old boy allegedly made a social media post threatening to shoot up Pulaski High School. The teen was arrested following a report of the threat made Tuesday night. Milwaukee Public Schools released a statement, which said MPS staff followed district protocol to ensure administration was able to investigate the situation quickly and identify those responsible. MPS also reminds parents and guardians to review rules outlined in the Code of Conduct with their students.

New scam offers fake hospice care to families caring for elderly relatives (MADISON)

Wisconsin Consumer Protection is tracking a worrisome new scam targeting families caring for elderly relatives. Director Michelle Reinen says the crooks show up at your door, offering to help with “hospice” care for your elderly relative. The crooks will claim that they’ll set up consumers with free in-home services like free cooking, cleaning and home health care. What the criminals are actually after is Medicare and Medicaid payments and accounts. Reinen says hospice isn’t home care, it’s a special end of life care and reminds people that Medicare will never come to your door to offer services.

WLUK: Central Wisconsin man dies by suicide ahead of fatal hit and run trial (WAUTOMA)

A man accused of a fatal 2023 hit and run crash is dead just hours before his trial was set to start. W L U K TV reports 62-year-old Daniel Sawyer was set to stand trial in Waushara County on Wednesday for the crash near Plainfield that killed one woman and injured another. But Portage County deputies say Sawyer died by suicide outside his town of Grant home. Sheriff Mike Lukas reports Sawyer suffered a self-inflicted gunshot.