Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin Supreme Court accepts case involving ICE detainers and local jails (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court accepts a case challenging the practice of detaining people in local jails at the request of ICE. The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin filed a petition in September on behalf of immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera. It argued that the issue was of statewide concern and should be allowed to bypass lower courts. The Supreme Court’s four liberal justices agreed to take up the case directly. The suit specifies the Walworth, Kenosha, Brown, Marathon and Sauk county sheriffs as defendants. According to ACLU those counties carry out the highest number of ICE detainers. The suit argues those detainers require a separate warrant and a judge’s signature. Voces has 30 days to file a brief before the defendants file a response. A date for oral arguments has not been set.

Bill would allow cameras on school bus stop arms in Wisconsin (MADISON)

At the Capitol, proposed legislation could enhance safety for kids riding school buses in Wisconsin. The bill allows installation of cameras on school bus stop arms and the use of footage to charge drivers who pass them. Co-author, Representative Dean Kaufert of Neenah said drivers can only do so much when that happens, often only getting the first three digits of a license plate and the vehicle’s color. That was corroborated by “Tom,” a school bus driver for 16 years, who told the Assembly Transportation Committee on Wednesday that it’s always been difficult for drivers to get a license plate number because they are focused on their students and their safety. One operator told the committee that his company already has stop arm cameras on all its buses. The fine for passing a school bus with its stop arm extended is $675 for a first offense, according to the state DOT.

Several Wisconsin CDL training program found to be noncompliant (UNDATED)

Several Wisconsin CDL training programs are found to be noncompliant. WKOW TV in Madison reports that United States Department of Transportation audits revealed several CDL training providers in Wisconsin have received a notice of proposed removal, and four schools in Milwaukee, Madison, Schofield and Oak Creek have been removed from the national training provider registry. According to the US DOT, three main reasons behind removal include falsifying or manipulating training data, neglecting to meet required standards, or failing to maintain accurate records during federal audits or investigations.

Missing Wisconsin girl found by Wyoming State Patrol (SINCLAIR, WY)

A Wisconsin girl reported missing is found by the Wyoming State Patrol. The teenager is back with her family after being recovered from two alleged kidnappers. KUTV in Cheyanne reported that the Wyoming State Patrol said the girl was traveling with two men, one of them a 20-year-old wanted on drug charges out of Two Rivers. Wyoming troopers said a cell phone ping helped identify a suspect vehicle that was eventually stopped outside of Sinclair, Wyoming. The 20-year-old and another man claimed they were hired to take the girl to Utah.

Bill would align state’s legal age to purchase tobacco products with federal law (MADISON)

At the Capitol, lawmakers hear public testimony on a bill that would align Wisconsin’s legal age to purchase tobacco and nicotine products to the federal age of 21. Rob Krane is a Family Doctor and former professor of medicine at Ohio State and says 21% of high school seniors in Wisconsin are using vapes, cigarettes, chewing tobacco or nicotine pouches. Ann Dodge is a nurse and volunteer with the American Heart Association of Wisconsin and says the bill would help get the products out of the hands of high schoolers. Supporters of the bill say it would help close a loophole that allows those between the ages of 18 and 21 to buy tobacco products.