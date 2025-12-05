Wisconsin AM News Summary

Make sure your car is prepared for winter travel (UNDATED)

Safe winter travel starts with a well prepared vehicle. The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding you to properly prepare your vehicle when heading out during the holiday season. That includes clearing snow and ice from your vehicle’s windows, lights and hood. You should also have a fully charged phone and keep your fuel tank at least half-full throughout the winter. An emergency kit in your vehicle is also a good idea and should include warm clothing and blankets, water, a flashlight and a first aid kit. More tips can be found at 511wi.gov.

The Holiday Tree in the Capitol Rotunda is lit (MADISON)

The Holiday Tree in the Capitol Rotunda is lit. The theme of this year’s tree is “The Learning Tree” and features handmade ornaments from students across the state honoring educators, childcare providers, school support staff and more. This year’s tree is a 30-foot balsam fir harvested from a tree farm in Gillett and will be available to view by those visiting the rotunda throughout the holiday season.

Central Wisconsin man gets federal prison time on drug charges (WAUSAU)

A Wausau man will serve federal prison time on drug-related charges. Christopher Harter pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges this week, and Judge William Conley sentenced him to seven years in prison on Wednesday. The 49-year-old was caught with more than 80 grams of a fentanyl and heroin mixture on him during a traffic stop back in March, leading officers to search his apartment. That turned up 50 grams of meth and drug-related items including a scale and drug ledger. Officials with the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force note that Harter was a long-time dealer in the Wausau area, which played into Judge Conley’s sentencing decision.

Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide if local jails can honor ICE detainer requests (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will decide if sheriffs departments are allowed to honor ICE detainer requests. That lawsuit was filed by the A C L U of Wisconsin and Voces de la Frontera. The lawsuit contends that a detainer request should be considered an arrest, and that local police and sheriff’s departments do not have the right to arrest someone without a valid warrant. The suit names five counties as defendants: Walworth, Brown, Waukesha, Sauk and Kenosha.

Teamsters authorize strikes at three Wisconsin dairy plants (SPARTA)

Strikes have been authorized at a number of Wisconsin dairy plants. The Teamsters announced Thursday that strikes are on the way at facilities in Richland Center, Lancaster and Sparta. The plants in Richland Center and Lancaster are owned by Foremost Farms, while the plant in Sparta was recently sold to Actus Nutrition. Teamster leaders say they ratified a deal at the Sparta facility just 30 days before the sale, and that the new owners are not recognizing the agreement. Local 120 President Tom Erickson says Foremost and Actus can’t shuffle ownership of a property to get out of paying workers what they’ve negotiated.