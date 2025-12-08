Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers vetoes bill prohibiting Badger Care for undocumented immigrants (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers deployed his veto pen on Friday. The Democratic governor vetoed nine bills including Republican authored legislation that would have prevented taxpayers from footing the bill for health care of undocumented immigrants. Authors said the measure would have prevented those in the country unlawfully from receiving benefits through Wisconsin’s BadgerCare program. Evers in his veto message pointed out that one bill author had acknowledged the fact that undocumented immigrants already cannot enroll in BadgerCare, and criticized Republicans for passing legislation to prevent problems they admit do not exist, to try to push polarizing political rhetoric. Other vetoed bills dealt with a ban on local guaranteed income programs, tobacco bars, student teaching requirements, disputes with the Elections Commission, access to schools by military recruiters, building codes, emotional support animals and data from the Universities of Wisconsin.

Evers taps Dem donor to lead WEDC (MADISON)

New leadership for the state’s economic development organization. Democratic Governor Tony Evers recently appointed John W. Miller as secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WisPolitics reports that Miller has donated more than $600,000 to Democrat and liberal campaigns and groups since 2013, according to the database maintained by the state Ethics Commission. That includes $26,500 to Evers’ campaign between 2017 and 2021. Miller is a former UW regent who opposed a deal reached with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to freeze campus diversity, equity and inclusion positions. Miller formerly served as president and CEO of Miller-St. Nazianz Incorporated, his family’s agricultural equipment manufacturing business in Manitowoc County. He succeeds Missy Hughes, who resigned from the WEDC post this fall to run for governor.

Evers declares Energy Emergency for Wisconsin (UNDATED)

The governor declares an energy emergency. Governor Tony Evers on Friday announced an Executive Order declaring an energy emergency in Wisconsin. According to the order, that’s due to persistent challenges caused by a disruption within the Midwestern pipeline distribution system, coupled with high demand from severe winter weather for residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane. The Executive Order will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of these products throughout the state, according to the governor’s office. According to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple suppliers report challenges such as long lines at terminals and having to drive further distances to collect needed products.

Doctors warn of toy dangers this holiday season (UNDATED)

Wisconsin doctors are highlighting common toy dangers parents should be aware of this holiday season. UW – Health pediatrician Dr. Megan Yanny says choking or suffocation remain the biggest concerns, so keep an eye out for toys that have small parts. Yanny says toys that include artificial intelligence are also becoming more and more popular. Yanny suggest testing out the toy before giving it to your child to make sure the content it produces is acceptable. About 3 billion toys and games are sold in the United States every year.

DNR launches new tool for well owners (UNDATED)

A new tool will help private well owners better understand their drinking water lab test results. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has partnered with UW – Madison, UW – Madison Division of Extension and the state Department of Health Services to design the “Be Well Informed” online tool. It’s tailored to Wisconsin’s drinking water environment and includes current water guidelines and standards. Resources are also available to help private well owners make informed decisions about the results. More info can be found on the DNR website.

Evers, Office of Violence prevention launch new grant program (UNDATED)

A new grant program could reduce crime and violence in Wisconsin communities. The initiative, announced by Democratic Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Office of Violence Prevention, will support initiatives and programs at school districts, law enforcement agencies, domestic violence organizations, firearm retailers, and local governments. Grant applicants can seek funding for efforts focused on suicide prevention and firearm storage, violence intervention and outreach, criminal justice initiatives, domestic violence prevention and school-based initiatives. $10 million in federal funding will go towards the grants.

Wisconsin fire departments testing new soy-based firefighting foam (UNDATED)

There’s a new, more environmentally friendly option for firefighters who need to put out dangerous fires. It’s a new firefighting foam made out of soybeans and can be used to smother fires that can’t be put out with water. Fox 11 Green Bay reports several northeast Wisconsin fire departments have been testing the foam, which does not contain PFAS or other forever chemicals. That is believed to be one of the primary sources of contamination in Wisconsin. State lawmakers are pushing for a rapid roll out of the Soy Foam, with the state Senate approving a bill that would offer grants and training to fire departments looking to switch to the option.