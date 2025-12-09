Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers signs Bradyn’s Law creating criminal penalties for sextortion (WESTON)

Surrounded by family, community members and lawmakers, Governor Tony Evers on Monday signed legislation creating criminal penalties for those who extort intimate images from others. Bradyn’s Law is named for Bradyn Bohn, a Wausau area teen who killed himself after falling victim to sextortion. Evers says Wisconsin won’t tolerate those who prey on children, and praised lawmakers for acting quickly, producing Bradyn’s Law in less than a year. Representative Brent Jacobson co-sponsored the bill in the Assembly and said it was personal to him as a father. State Senator Jesse James said the bill is an example of why he chose to run for office. The penalty for sextortion now includes up to 40 years in prison, and the law also makes families of those who die by suicide after falling victim eligible for compensation from the crime victim fund. Evers signed the bill in a ceremony at DC Everest High School where Bradyn was a student. If you are worried your child or someone you care for is the victim of one of these scams, contact your local police, or the state’s school violence prevention hotline at 800 MY S U S O 1.

Edmund Fitzgerald relics up for auction (DETROIT)

Relics from the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald will be up for auction. The DuMouchelle Art Galleries in Detroit are auctioning off a life ring and a wooden plank from the cargo freighter that sank in Lake Superior in 1975. The orange life ring features “S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald” in white stenciled lettering and is estimated to fetch between $15,000 and $20,000 at auction. The relics, believed to be from a lifeboat, were loaned to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Michigan in 1988. Maritime collectors can view and bid on the items by visiting the DuMouchelle Art Gallery’s website.

Hunters encouraged to take part in late season opportunities (UNDATED)

Deer hunters are encouraged to take advantage of late season opportunities. The late muzzleloader season runs until Wednesday, the statewide antlerless-only hunt takes place December 11th through the 14th and there’s an antlerless-only holiday hunt from December 24th until January 1st. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says hunters can use any unfilled antlerless harvest authorizations during any of those hunts, but they must be used in certain zones. Any harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5 p.m. the day after recovery. More info can be found on the DNR’s website.

Possible black ice coming with next round of winter weather, says NWS (UNDATED)

There’s a chance for some slick roads and black ice in southern Wisconsin over the next couple days. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says some rain and wintery mix is going to push through the region along with expected snow farther to the north. A lot of it’s just going to depend on where that transition line between rain and freezing rain sets up. Be sure to give yourself extra time to travel, and check the road conditions before you start your drive online at 5 1 1 W I dot Gov.

Bob Dylan to play La Crosse in 2026 (LA CROSSE)

An American music icon makes a Wisconsin tour stop next year. Bob Dylan brings his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” Tour to the La Crosse Center on March 27, his only stop in Wisconsin. Other midwestern dates include March 24, in Rochester, Minnesota, March 25, in Iowa City, Iowa and March 28 in Rockford, Illinois. Dylan, who’s 84, has played La Crosse twice before in 1990 and 2001. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.