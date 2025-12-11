Wisconsin AM News Summary

Democratic lawmakers reintroduce paid family and medical leave legislation (UNDATED)

At the Capitol, Democrats reintroduce legislation to establish paid family and medical leave for all workers in Wisconsin. Madison Representative Francesca Hong says the legislation will continue to support, help and ensure that workers and families in Wisconsin have opportunities to be able to take care of themselves and their loved ones when they work. The bill would guarantee Wisconsin workers up to 12 weeks of paid family or medical leave – and up to 14 weeks if they’re eligible for a combination of both. Wisconsin would be the 14th state to adopt paid family and medical leave. The bill likely faces challenges in the Republican controlled Legislature.

DOC will alert police sooner to GPS tampering following Slender Man case escape (MADISON)

Following an escape in the Slender Man case, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections will alert police sooner to GPS monitor tampering. In a letter to lawmakers, Corrections Secretary Jared Hoy said that an alert for Morgan Geyser’s arrest was filed about two and a half hours after she cut off a monitoring bracelet last month, but Corrections employees did not notify Madison Police until more than 10 hours later. MPD said someone from the group home where Geyser had been placed reported her missing nearly 12 hours after she was last seen there. Three DOC employees have been placed on administrative leave while the agency investigates. Geyser, an assailant in the 2014 Slenderman stabbing, was taken back into custody in Illinois, and the state has filed a petition to revoke her conditional release. Geyser is no longer in custody at the Waukesha County Jail and her “placement and transport” is under seal, according to a spokesperson for the county.

Judge rejects misconduct claim from former Trump attorney charged in false electors case (MADISON)

A Dane County judge rejects a motion to force him off a case stemming from Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. Judge John Hyland rejected the claim of misconduct from former attorney for President Donald Trump James Troupis. Troupis claimed that retired Judge Frank Remington had a hand in writing an August ruling rejecting a motion to dismiss his case. Judge Hyland also found Troupis offered no evidence that he had any personal bias against Troupis, after Troupis filed motions to disqualify the entire Dane County bench because they have a personal animus toward him. He also wanted a judge in another county to hear his claims that Remington was involved in the earlier ruling. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed 11 felony charges against Troupis, Ken Chesebro and Mike Roman, for their roles in the effort to cast Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes for Trump. Joe Biden won the state in 2020.

Wisconsin’s Capitol Tree named one of best holiday displays in the country (MADISON)

Wisconsin’s Capitol Tree is named one of the best holiday displays in the country. The tree was ranked number seven by USA Today in the public holiday light display category. Awardees were chosen from a pool of candidates across the nation through a public voting system, which closed December 1st. The Capitol Holiday Tree is displayed in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol throughout the holiday season and this year’s tree features handmade ornaments made by students that honor educators, child care providers and school support staff.

New laws include K-12 safety, penalties for child trafficking (UNDATED)

More new laws are in the books for Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers signed more than 30 bills into law this week. Those include a new requirement for Wisconsin public, private and charter K-12 schools to notify parents of any misconduct at school which could affect their students’ well-being or safety, newly increased penalties associated with human trafficking and trafficking of a child, and a law extending the statute of limitations for prosecuting the crime of hiding or burying a corpse. The Democratic governor also recently vetoed nine bills passed by the Republican majority Wisconsin Legislature. Lawmakers will likely pass more legislation when return to the Capitol in the New Year.

Madison unveils snowplow trading cards (MADISON)

The City of Madison unveils a new set of snowplow trading cards. The names of the six card set were determined by a “name the plows” contest and reveled via social media. Anne Pathaway, Sno’diggity, Snowceratops, Princess Sleigha, Plower To The People and Mike Snowplowski. The cards are free and available at Madison Public Libraries and the Streets Division offices. It’s already been a busy season for plows and their drivers in Madison and across Wisconsin.

Hazardous cold temperatures arriving Friday night (UNDATED)

Some hazardously cold temperatures are on the way this weekend. The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures to drop into the negative single digits by Friday night into Saturday, with windchills as cold as 30 below zero in some parts of eastern Wisconsin. If you are having to travel, be sure to bundle up and don’t have any exposed skin while outside. Indoors, be ready to deal with increased energy usage, and maybe have a blanket or two ready. Do not use gas powered devices to heat the indoors, as that can cause dangerous carbon monoxide poisoning.