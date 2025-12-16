Wisconsin AM News Summary

FBI director Patel faces criticism after Wisconsinite released amid Brown University investigation (PROVIDENCE, RI)

FBI Director Kash Patel faces criticism after a Wisconsin man was detained and released in connection with the Brown University shootings. On Sunday, the FBI director made a lengthy social media post about the bureau’s efforts to detain a person of interest in the Saturday night shooting that killed two and wounded nine on the Providence Rhode Island campus. Local authorities said in a press conference Sunday night that a tip came in about the person of interest, which the FBI picked up and investigated. The evidence wasn’t sufficient to keep the 24-year-old from Wisconsin in custody, and he was released. It’s unclear how some media outlets obtained the man’s name when he was not charged with any crime.

Opening arguments Monday as trial against Judge Hannah Dugan starts (MILWAUKEE)

The federal trial against Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan started Monday. In opening statements Monday, prosecutors said Dugan willfully led an undocumented immigrant away from ICE agents who were waiting to detain him at the Milwaukee County Courthouse this past April. Dugan’s defense argued she was following new guidance from the county on how to deal with immigration arrests in the building. The case is getting national attention amid the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown.

Payments have gone out for Wisconsin’s energy assistance program (UNDATED)

Payments have gone out for Wisconsin’s energy assistance program. The Wisconsin Department of Administration estimates 185,000 households will receive assistance paying their energy bills through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program. The average heating benefit is expected to be around $440, and the average electric benefit is expected to be roughly $244. The heating season began on November 1st, but Wisconsin didn’t receive federal funding for the program initially because of the federal government shutdown.

State Senate announces DOJ oversight committee (MADISON)

The Wisconsin State Senate has announced a special committee on Oversight of the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says the committee will ensure the DOJ is operating within its authority and serving public interest, not the agendas of outside organizations. Attorney General Josh Kaul says the committee is an obvious partisan stunt and the Legislature should be focused on addressing issues that matter to Wisconsinites.

Four Republicans will serve on the committee, along with two Democrats to be appointed by Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein.