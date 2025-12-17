Wisconsin AM News Summary

Case to proceed against two defendants in 2020 false electors scheme (MADISON)

The criminal case against two of three men charged in Wisconsin’s 2020 false electors’ scheme will proceed. The charges stem from a meeting at the Capitol on December 14th, 2020. Ten Republicans voted to cast Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes for Donald Trump, in the face of Joe Biden’s win in the state. Jim Troupis served as the Trump campaign’s attorney in Wisconsin. Kenneth Chesbro was the scheme’s main planner, and former Trump aide Michael Roman is accused of delivering the slate of fake electors to congressional staffers. They each face 11 felony counts filed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Following a Monday court hearing in Madison, Troupis and Roman will proceed to trial. Chesebro’s hearing was postponed because Judge John Hyland wants to verify whether comments he made to state investigators can be used in court. All three defendants are filing to have a different judge oversee their case.

Children removed from unsafe home (LINCOLN COUNTY)

Eight children were taken from unsafe and abusive living conditions in Lincoln County last week. It started on Friday when one of the children went to a neighbor, asking for food for themselves and their siblings because their parents were away. The neighbor feed the kids and called authorities, who later discovered that the parents were away on a marijuana run. Conversations with the children led to accusations of child abuse and neglect against the parents, who were arrested as soon as they returned to the home, which was an RV that didn’t have a heat source. The children are being cared for through child protective services, the parents are facing numerous charges. Names of those involved will not be released to protect the victims.

Man who provided Rittenhouse gun jailed for armed robbery (ELKHORN)

A Kenosha man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse the gun he used to kill a man during protests in 2020 is now accused for robbing Janesville residents at gun point. Harvard, Illinois Police say they were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery that occurred shortly before 2:00 a.m. on December 11th. After robbing the victims, the suspect apparently fled in a vehicle into Wisconsin where police used stop sticks. The suspects were identified as 24-year-old Dominick Black, 19-year-old Blair W. Stiles II, and 25-year-old Solomon Bankhead, all of Kenosha. Black plead no contest in 2021 to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and paid a $2,000 fine in connection with the case where Rittenhouse was acquitted of killing one man and injuring two others during protests in Kenosha in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Black is currently being held in the Walworth County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

Dems introduce bill to replace WisconsinEye with state-funded option (MADISON)

At the Capitol a pair of Democratic lawmakers want to overhaul how the state delivers public affairs broadcasting. Whitewater Representative Brienne Brown and Beloit Senator Mark Spreitzer want to create a state funded outlet to cover hearings and floor sessions at the Capitol. The bill would provide 2 million dollars a year to run the network to be operated by the state’s Educational Communication Board. The move comes after WisconsinEye, an independent network that had been covering those events shut down this week over lack of funding. It’s unclear if the measure will be taken up by Republican leadership in Madison.

Wisconsin joins lawsuit against Uber over subscription service complaints (MADISON)

Wisconsin is joining a lawsuit against Uber over its marketing practices. Attorney General Josh Kaul says the company’s subscription service misled its users by masking potential savings, guiding consumers away from better options, and making it hard to cancel the service. The lawsuit also accused Uber of charging users earlier than agreed on, and even while still in a free trial period.

Man who bought Rittenhouse gun used in 2020 shooting arrested for robbery (JANESVILLE)

WisDOT looking for ways to curb wrong-way driving (UNDATED)

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation initiative could cut down wrong-way driving. There have been more than 700 verified wrong-way drivers reported by law enforcement, and over 250 wrong-way drivers were confirmed through wrong-way alert systems in Wisconsin. State Transportation Secretary Kristina Boardman says wrong-way crashes are almost always preventable, and the department continues to invest in ways to prevent those crashes. An agency task force was created in 2024, and staff analyzed data to select 10 additional locations to install wrong-way driver alert systems on roadways susceptible to wrong-way driving issues in the Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau areas.

New law requires schools to notify parents of sexual misconduct (UNDATED)

A new law requires Wisconsin schools to notify parents of sexual misconduct. Democratic Governor Tony Evers signed the Republican-authored legislation into law earlier this month. It requires schools to notify a student’s parent or guardian promptly if their child is the alleged victim of a sexual offense by a school employee or volunteer. The new requirements set a timeline for school to notify parents, something the state previously didn’t require. Schools will now have to provide a notice by 5pm the same day if a report is received during school hours, or by noon the next calendar day if it’s received after school hours.