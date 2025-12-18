Wisconsin AM News Summary

Menards’ “11% Rebate Program” at center of multi-state settlement`(UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has settled a multi-state lawsuit against Menards. Attorney General Josh Kaul says part of the suit revolves around the store’s popular “11% rebate” program. Kaul says of the things that DOJ focused on was whether there was a representation that those discounts were point of sale discounts as opposed to rebates. Menards will be prohibited from advertising their in store credit rebate program as a point of purchase discount. Menards will also look into whether rebates can be redeemed online. Wisconsin is set to receive $750,000 in the settlement. 10 states in total were a part of the suit.

Protasiewicz again denies Gableman recusal request (UNDATED)

Former conservative State Supreme Court Justice Michale Gableman has another recusal request denied. Liberal state Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz has again rejected Gableman’s request that she remove herself from an upcoming decision on whether to suspend his law license. Gableman faces a three-year suspension for his oversight of an investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. Protasiewicz already rejected Gableman’s first recusal request earlier this month, and Gableman filed a request last week asking her to reconsider. The review will go before the state Supreme Court, which currently has a 4-3 liberal majority.

Prosecution rests on day 3 of Judge Dugan trial (MILWAUKEE)

Federal prosecutors finished making their case on day three in the federal trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan. Prosecutors claim that Judge Dugan helped an undocumented immigrant evade arrest by ICE because she was unhappy with their presence in the courthouse. Multiple witnesses testified that they hadn’t seen a judge send a defendant in a case out the side door of the courtroom before. The chief justice of the court, Judge Carl Ashley said a draft policy on how to handle ICE detainments was in the works, but that the opinion of the judges was that an administrative warrant from ICE was not the same as a judicial arrest warrant, and that agents could only act in public areas. The defense says it plans to call several witnesses on Thursday and Friday, and that could include Judge Dugan.

Wisconsin DHS warns of bad flu season, advises people to get vaccinated (UNDATED)

Wisconsin health officials are worried about the flu season. Data from the Department of Health Services shows a rise in emergency room visits due to flu over the last several weeks. Only 28 percent of state residents have gotten the flu vaccine compared to 35 percent at this time last year. Health officials are also concerned about a new flu strain circulating in Europe which could easily make the jump to the US as travel increases during the next few weeks. DHS advises getting a flu shot as soon as possible. The flu vaccine is covered for most people and you can find a location to get yours at vaccines dot gov.