Wisconsin AM News Summary

Send a vet a Valentine this year (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs is asking for Valentines for veterans. Program Specialist Jodi Barnett says the Valentines get delivered to three Veterans Housing and Recovery Program locations across the state. They’re asking for any sort of gifts or cards you want, just don’t send food or candies along. Valentines get delivered to three Veterans Housing and Recovery Program locations across the state.

LdF tribal leaders ready to block reservations roads this week (LAC DU FLAMBEAU)

The barricades are back out along roads on the Lac du Flambeau reservation. W A O W TV in Wausau reports tribal leaders are preparing to block off roads on their reservation in under a week if the Town of Lac du Flambeau doesn’t pay easement fees on the roads. The tribe is giving the town until Thursday to get current. Those roads cross tribal lands to get to private homes of non-tribal members, and the companies in charge of those properties stopped paying easements decades ago. A spokesperson for the tribe says Thursday will be the end of a 90-day warning of non-payment.

WPF study shows changes in recycling habits (UNDATED)

A new recycling practice may explain why the amount of collected materials dropped by nearly 7,000 tons between 2013 and 2022 in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Policy Forum Senior Research Associate Tyler Brynes says it’s called “lightweighting”. Companies have shifted to using less materials to package their products, which leads to less waste in the system. Brynes says a plastic water bottle today weights nearly 40% less than one from 10 years ago.

UPFRONT: LeMahieu set to toss out much of Gov’s budget (MADISON)

A fight over the upcoming state budget is already looming in the Legislature. Speaking to WISN’s UPFRONT, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says his Republican colleagues will be tossing out much of Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ budget proposal. Specifically, anything that the Majority leader considers a “policy issue”. LeMahieu wants to work with the Assembly to craft a major tax cut ahead of the budget process to send back billions in tax surplus to taxpayers.