Wisconsin AM News Summary

DHS reports two pediatric respiratory illness-associated deaths (MADISON)

Two children in Wisconsin have died from respiratory-associated illnesses. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed the first pediatric respiratory illness-associated deaths for the 2025-2026 season, one a result of COVID-19 and the other from influenza. DHS Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist Tom Haupt said the deaths serves as a reminder about how serious these viruses can be, and it’s not too late to protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated. While it’s important for everyone, vaccines are especially critical for young children, older adults, people with chronic health conditions, and those who are pregnant. DHS encourages everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19.

DNR looking for nominations for Ethical Hunter Award (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking nominations for this year’s Ethical Hunter Award. The DNR says nominees are selected based on exceptional more actions and character while out in the field. Established in 1997, the award recognizes a hunter whose action is symbolic of Wisconsin’s hunting heritage. Examples of potential award nominations could be those who assist other hunters in finding their lost game, help find lost equipment, mentor novice hunters, or help protect our shared natural resources. Nominations must be made by January 31st and more info can be found on the DNR’s website.

Evers approves rule aimed at keeping foster kids with loved ones (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers approves a new rule aimed at keeping foster kids with their family and loved ones. The new rule provides a separate, streamlined licensing path for relative and like-kin caregivers and fair financial support. Evers says keeping adults in kids’ lives who know and love them can go a long way toward making sure a kid has the stability they need. Ever says the change will reduce barriers and provide equitable financial support to caregivers. In 2024, 39 percent of children in Wisconsin who entered out-of-home care were initially placed with relatives, increasing the likelihood that they would be placed with their siblings.

Bad River Band sues U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over pipeline permit (WASHINGTON DC)

A Wisconsin Chippewa tribe is suing a federal agency over a pipeline project. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the permit it issued for Enbridge’s Line 5 reroute project in northern Wisconsin. The Army Corps issued its permit October 29 during the federal government shutdown. No supporting documents were included. In its suit, the Bad River Band argues the permit fails to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act and Clean Water Act. The lawsuit adds to existing related to Canadian-owned Enbridge’s proposed 41-mile project to move the pipeline around the tribe’s reservation on the shores of Lake Superior, at an estimated cost of $450 million. Earthjustice filed the lawsuit Tuesday on the tribe’s behalf in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Bad River Band Chairwoman Elizabeth Arbuckle said in a statement that Enbridge has been trespassing on its lands for more than a decade.

Former funeral director faces charges in 23-year-old cold case (HUDSON)

A former funeral director faces charges after investigators and DNA testing solved a 23-year-old cold case in Western Wisconsin. In 2002, a human skull was found at a Boy Scout Camp in St. Croix County. Authorities say recent DNA testing connected the remains with a 91-year-old Minnesota woman who died of natural causes in 2001 and was cremated. The sheriff’s department says 57-year-old Benjamin Hanson, of Minnesota, was the funeral director for her cremation, and said he fraudulently charged the woman’s family more than $2,700 for hair styling. Witnesses at the funeral home said Hanson was not acting normal at the time and he was eventually fired from the funeral home. Hanson faces charges of theft and hiding a corpse.

Snowmobile trails to open Friday in Vilas, Oneida Counties (EAGLE RIVER)

Snowmobiliers looking to get on the trails can get their sleds running in the Northwoods. Vilas and Oneida Counties will open up the trails on Friday. The delay in the opening, despite the heavy snows earlier this month, is due to the severe damage done to the trails during that snowfall. Numerous trees were downed across trails, and that required snowmobile clubs to clear the debris before they could start grooming. Parks departments remind riders that lakes should still be considered closed to sleds, because the ice has not been able to get a good freeze yet.

Wisconsin DNR celebrates 125 years of state parks (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 125 years of the state park system. D N R officials say 21 million people visited state parks this year. The system also held over 15 hundred programs across the state for people to learn more about nature and the world around them. The D N R is planning more expansion at the parks next year, including new kayak launches, better accessibility for disabled people, and new volunteer programming.