Wisconsin AM News Summary

Keep safety in mind if hitting trails on snowmobiles (UNDATED)

Snowmobiles are reminded to ride sober and safe this season. Some snowmobile trails across the state are starting to open and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding to keep safety in mind when you hit the trails. Two of the most common crash contributors around the holidays are weak ice and impaired operation. The DNR says both of those can be mitigated through planning and smart decision-making. The DNR reminds you to also stay on marked trails and check ice thickness before venturing out. More safety tips can be found on the DNR’s website.

Be wary of sextortion scams (UNDATED)

Be wary of sextortion scams. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is offering tips that can help parents identify a possible sextortion scam involving their children. Parents should talk to kids about dangers and risks online, as well as their online activity, including the websites they are visiting and the people they are communicating with. Sextortion is a form of sexual exploitation where the offender threatens to release compromising material of the victim unless the victim sends them something of monetary value. Governor Tony Evers recently signed a bill into law that makes sextortion a felony.

DATCP Sec. Romanski: Help available for soybean farmers (MADISON)

Wisconsin’s soybean farmers should look to expand the use of their beans next year. That message from State Agriculture Secretary Randy Romanski, who says one option could be ethanol production. Romanski says farmers need to keep an open mind on what they plan to do with their fields, and that there’s help available from the state for farm planning as well as management assistance. Just head to D A T C P dot W I dot US or contact your county farm office for more information.

2025 Year In Review Segment:

U.S. Senators at odds over Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s nomination to head the Department of Health and Human Services. WRN’s Bob Hague has more…